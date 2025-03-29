Messi Scores Goal Just 2 Minutes on the Field!
March 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF YouTube Video
Lionel Messi subs in for Inter Miami at 55' and scores at 57'!
Watch every match with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV: http://apple.co/MLS
The plays here: https://www.mlssoccer.com/messi/
Subscribe Now: https://www.youtube.com/c/mls
Follow us on: - TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mls?lang=en - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mls - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLS - Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MLS
Para Español: - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mlses - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLSes - Facebook: facebook.com/espanol.mls
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#messi #highlights #intermiami
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 29, 2025
- Picault Strikes Late to Secure Inter Miami CF Victory at Atlanta United - Inter Miami CF
- FC Dallas Defeats Sporting Kansas City 2-1 to Earn First Home Win of the Season - FC Dallas
- Atlanta United Defeats New York City FC in Thrilling 4-3 Win - Atlanta United FC
- Colorado Secures First Home Win of the Season Thanks to Djordje Mihailovic Brace - Colorado Rapids
- Atlanta United Edges New York City FC, 4-3 - New York City FC
- Inter Miami CF Edge Philadelphia Union, 2-1 - Philadelphia Union
- Taylor and Messi Strikes Secure 2-1 Home Win for Inter Miami CF Over Philadelphia Union - Inter Miami CF
- New York City FC Downed, 4-3, by Atlanta United - New York City FC
- Revolution Capture 2-1 Win over New York Red Bulls - New England Revolution
- Clip Notes: Charlotte FC Knocked Down in Colorado - Charlotte FC
- Djordje Mihailovic Brace Propels Rapids to Massive Home Victory - Colorado Rapids
- 'Caps fight hard to earn valuable point away from home - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Toronto FC (0) - Vancouver Whitecaps FC (0) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC
- Riley Thomas Signed to Short-Term Agreement - Austin FC
- Earthquakes Face Seattle Sounders FC at PayPal Park TONIGHT at 7:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
- Sounders FC Travels to San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday Night - Seattle Sounders FC
- Colorado Rapids Call up Nicolas Hansen on Short-Term Agreement Ahead of Match against Charlotte FC - Colorado Rapids
- Toronto FC Loan Hugo Mbongue to Lexington SC - Toronto FC
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Diego Konincks to Second Short-Term Agreement of 2025 - Chicago Fire FC
- New York City FC Signs Midfielder Peter Molinari to a Short-Term Agreement from New York City FC II - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Picault Strikes Late to Secure Inter Miami CF Victory at Atlanta United
- Taylor and Messi Strikes Secure 2-1 Home Win for Inter Miami CF Over Philadelphia Union
- Inter Miami CF to Take on Philadelphia Union at Home this Saturday
- International Duty: Four Inter Miami CF Players Represent Club Abroad in March FIFA Window
- Inter Miami CF Signs Young Ecuadorian International Forward Allen Obando on Loan