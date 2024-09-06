Mercedes Leads Travs to Consecutive Shutouts

September 6, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, AR - Juan Mercedes dealt seven shutout innings matching his career high with 10 strikeouts and the Arkansas Travelers blanked the Corpus Christi Hooks for the second straight game, 5-0 on Thursday night. Garrett Davila recorded the final six outs to close the game. Mercedes did not walk a batter for the fourth time in his last five games. It was the 12th shutout of the season for the Travs pitching staff and sixth in the last 15 home games. Jared Oliva led a 13 hit onslaught going 4-4 with a walk and a double.

Moments That Mattered

* Hogan Windish and Ben Williamson connected for RBI hits in the third inning to put the Travs out to an early lead.

* After striking out 10 in the first six innings, Mercedes worked through the side in order in the seventh on just six pitches.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Jared Oliva: 4-4, BB, run, 2B, SB

* 1B Hogan Windish: 3-4, BB, 2 runs, RBI

* RHP Juan Mercedes: Win, 7 IP, 4 H, 10 K

* LHP Garrett Davila: 2 IP, 2 K

News and Notes

* The Travelers magic number to clinch a playoff spot is now two with 9 games remaining after Northwest Arkansas won at Springfield.

* It was the Travs 12th shutout of the season.

Up Next

The series continues on Friday night with RHP Michael Morales (3-1, 4.58) making the start against RHP Tyler Guilfoil (5-10, 4.90). It is a Fireworks Friday with a golf divot tool giveaway. First pitch is set for 7:05 and the game will be broadcast 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

