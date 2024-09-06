Wichita Strikes First, Can't Answer Frisco in Close Loss

FRISCO, Texas-The Wichita Wind Surge fell 2-1 to the Frisco RoughRiders at Riders Field. Wichita scored first in the third and, despite stellar pitching, could not deliver a tying man to the plate in their final three innings worth of tries.

Jorel Ortega jumped on the first pitch of the top of the third and legged a leadoff triple into the right field corner. Kala'i Rosario later brought in Ortega on a bounding ball single to left for a 1-0 Wind Surge lead.

Theo Hardy pulled his first Double-A hit out to right in the home half of the fifth and hustled his way into second base with a face-first slide for a two-out hustle double. Alejandro Osuna lined a knock into center to score Hardy and tie the game for Frisco after the RoughRiders lineup turned over.

Marco Raya threw five innings for the third time in his last five starts, retiring eight straight Frisco hitters at one point. He's allowed just two earned runs through his last 10 innings of work.

The go-ahead RoughRiders came in on an unassisted groundout to Alex Isola at first in the bottom of the sixth. Only two men reached base on free passes over the rest of the night for Wichita, as they dropped their third of four this week in Frisco by a one-run margin.

Cory Lewis took the loss to move to 2-5 this season. As Raya's piggyback, he gave up the go-ahead run in the sixth on two hits and a walk with three strikeouts in three innings.

The Wind Surge continue their series with the Frisco RoughRiders on Saturday, September 7, at 7:05 PM, at Riders Field. The RoughRiders bring out Jacob deGrom for a MLB rehab start opposite Pierson Ohl. You can listen to Wind Surge games on windsurge.com or watch them online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

