Homestand Highlights: September 10th - September 15th

September 6, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will host their in-state rivals, the Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners), in a six-game series at Arvest Ballpark to conclude the regular season. The final homestand features daily food and drink specials as Buck-A-Brat, Dollar Hot Dogs, and Thirsty Thursday™ highlight the first three games of the series before back-to-back nights of Fireworks and a Family Sunday with FREE Kids Snack Giveaway and Kids Run the Bases will conclude the year.

FAN APPRECIATION WEEK (ALL GAMES) - Enjoy 15% OFF on full-priced items in the Naturals Team Store, a plethora of post-game samples and coupons, and additional prize giveaways at each game!

Tuesday, September 10 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT ON AN ARVEST CUSTOMER DISCOUNT NIGHT

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT - Johnsonville brats for only $1 on the final Tuesday of the season

$5 DUGOUT PREMIUM TICKETS for Arvest Customers, must show proof of being an Arvest customer at the Ticket Office. The discount is for immediate family only and a maximum of six tickets.

Wednesday, September 11 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

$1 HOT DOG NIGHT BY TYSON FOODS, INC. WITH INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO

$1 HOT DOGS - The last Wednesday night game features $1 hot dogs courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc.

INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO - Grab a bingo card and follow the action while the Naturals are at-bat for a chance to win a prize from Indigo Sky Casino. (Limited number of winners).

Thursday, September 12 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ PRESENTED BY DAVE & BUSTER'S

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ - Fans of age can enjoy $2 16 oz. drafts at two specific locations on each side of the concourse in addition to $2 Bags of Peanuts and $1 Small Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks. The last Thirsty Thursday™ of the season at Arvest Ballpark is presented by Dave & Buster's.

UNUSED TICKET NIGHT - Any unused and unscanned tickets from the 2024 season can be exchanged in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office for a ticket of equal value for the game.

Friday, September 13 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:45 P.M.)

FIREWORKS FRIDAY PRESENTED BY FARM RICH WITH A BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - Enjoy the best in sight and sound as fans will be treated to spectacular fireworks show following the game. The last Fireworks Friday of the year is presented by Farm Rich.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Arrive early on Friday night and enjoy "Happy Hour" drink specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base concourse.

Saturday, September 14 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 6:05 P.M. (Gates at 4:30 P.M.)

POST-GAME FIREWORKS WITH A BULLPEN PARTY BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA

POST-GAME FIREWORKS - Do not miss the LAST post-game fireworks show of the season following the conclusion of the Naturals 6:05pm game against the Arkansas Travelers.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Enjoy 'Happy Hour' specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base concourse, prior to Saturday's game.

Sunday, September 15 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 2:05 P.M. (Gates at 1 P.M.)

FAMILY SUNDAY FEATURING A FREE KIDS SNACK GIVEAWAY BY MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND MERCY-GOHEALTH KIDS RUN THE BASES ON THE FINAL HOME GAME OF THE SEASON

FAMILY SUNDAY - Catch the season finale at Arvest Ballpark with family and friends.

FREE KIDS SNACK GIVEAWAY - Kids 12 and under will receive FREE Teddy Grahams at the game on Sunday. All kids in attendance will receive a voucher as they enter the ballpark that can be redeemed at select concession stands for the snack courtesy of Mondelez International, Inc.

KIDS RUN THE BASES - It's your last chance this season to partake in the Sunday tradition of running the bases following a game. Kids Run the Bases is presented by Mercy Go-Health at Arvest Ballpark.

Northwest Arkansas Naturals' games are available on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB App, the MLB App and www.nwanaturals.com with an MLB.TV or MLB At Bat subscription (includes MLB Audio). In addition, fans can watch it for free any time on the Bally Live app. While the video broadcasts will carry a subscription fee, free audio will still be available via the MiLB App and www.nwanaturals.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.