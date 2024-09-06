Cardiac Cards Erase 5-0 Deficit to Take Down Northwest
September 6, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals (75-55) came back to take down the Northwest Arkansas Naturals by an 11-7 final at Hammons Field Friday night. The Cardinals are now two games shy of matching a franchise record 77 wins in a single season (2012, 2017)
Decisions:
W: Nathanael Heredia (2-0)
L: Jacob Wallace (3-4)
Notables:
An error by Bryan Torres in the top of the third started a three-run rally from the Northwest Arkansas offense. All three runs were unearned against Wilfredo Pereira.
Torres would go on to go 5-for-5 for his second five-hit game this season. He had three RBI and three runs scored.
Trailing 5-0, RJ Yeager and Matt Lloyd swatted back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the fourth. It was the fifth time this season they've completed the feat. Lloyd has been a part of four of them.
Nathan Church threw out Diego Hernandez at home in the top of the fifth inning. It was his team-high 12th outfield assist this season.
BryanTorre
6,098 fans took in the ballgame. Hammons Field has drawn over 6,000 fans six times this season.
On Deck:
Saturday, September 7: SPR RHP Max Rajcic (10-10, 4.36 ERA) vs NWA RHP Cruz Noriega (6-3, 6.18 ERA)
St. Louis Cardinals Scott Rolen Bobblehead (2,000), Saturday Night MEGA Fireworks
Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.TV
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from September 6, 2024
- Hooks Fight for Comeback Win in Little Rock - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Cardiac Cards Erase 5-0 Deficit to Take Down Northwest - Springfield Cardinals
- Hooks Rally Late to Sink Travs - Arkansas Travelers
- Amarillo Outdueled in Midland - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Henry Baez Deals, Missions Run Away from Drillers Late - San Antonio Missions
- Tough Eighth Inning Drops Drillers - Tulsa Drillers
- Wichita Strikes First, Can't Answer Frisco in Close Loss - Wichita Wind Surge
- RoughRiders Down Wind Surge 2-1, Earn at Least Series Split - Frisco RoughRiders
- Community Leader LyondellBasell Presents 9/11 Memorial Workout & First Responders Night - Corpus Christi Hooks
- RockHounds Are Back in the Texas League Playoffs - Midland RockHounds
- Homestand Highlights: September 10th - September 15th - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Missions Halloweek Homestand Begins Tuesday, September 10th - San Antonio Missions
- Amarillo Splits Double Header - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Mercedes Leads Travs to Consecutive Shutouts - Arkansas Travelers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.