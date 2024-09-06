Cardiac Cards Erase 5-0 Deficit to Take Down Northwest

September 6, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals (75-55) came back to take down the Northwest Arkansas Naturals by an 11-7 final at Hammons Field Friday night. The Cardinals are now two games shy of matching a franchise record 77 wins in a single season (2012, 2017)

Decisions:

W: Nathanael Heredia (2-0)

L: Jacob Wallace (3-4)

Notables:

An error by Bryan Torres in the top of the third started a three-run rally from the Northwest Arkansas offense. All three runs were unearned against Wilfredo Pereira.

Torres would go on to go 5-for-5 for his second five-hit game this season. He had three RBI and three runs scored.

Trailing 5-0, RJ Yeager and Matt Lloyd swatted back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the fourth. It was the fifth time this season they've completed the feat. Lloyd has been a part of four of them.

Nathan Church threw out Diego Hernandez at home in the top of the fifth inning. It was his team-high 12th outfield assist this season.

6,098 fans took in the ballgame. Hammons Field has drawn over 6,000 fans six times this season.

On Deck:

Saturday, September 7: SPR RHP Max Rajcic (10-10, 4.36 ERA) vs NWA RHP Cruz Noriega (6-3, 6.18 ERA)

St. Louis Cardinals Scott Rolen Bobblehead (2,000), Saturday Night MEGA Fireworks

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.TV

