RockHounds Are Back in the Texas League Playoffs

September 6, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

MIDLAND, Texas - With their 4-3 win over Amarillo in game two of Thursday night's doubleheader, the 'Hounds eliminated the Sod Poodles from playoff contention, to clinch their berth in the postseason.

The RockHounds will meet the Frisco RoughRiders in the best-of-three South Division Championship Series, which will open Tuesday, September 17 at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

While their playoff ticket is punched, the club still has unfinished business in the regular season, as the RockHounds and Frisco are battling for the second half South Division pennant (and for the league's best overall record). The 'Hounds lead the RoughRiders by three games in the second half race with 10 games remaining.

The RockHounds (77-52) are also within reach of the franchise's all-time single-season win total of 83, set by the 2015 Texas League championship club.

Playoff History

The RockHounds return to the playoffs for the first time since 2019 and are making the franchise's 10th postseason appearance in the last 19 seasons (since 2005 when the team captured the franchise's first outright league title). The 10 playoff appearances is tied for the most in the Texas League (with Arkansas, San Antonio and Tulsa) in that 19-season span.

The RockHounds have won six league titles since 2005 (San Antonio has won three and Amarillo and NW Arkansas two each).

The club's last Texas League championship came in 2017 with the completion of the "Four-Peat" - - consecutive league titles in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017. The RockHounds are one of only two teams in the league's 136-year history to have won four or more consecutive championships (the Fort Worth Panthers captures six-in-a-row from 1920-25).

The franchise has won six outright Texas League championships (also including 2005 and 2009), all in the RockHounds / A's era. The Midland Cubs shared the league title in 1975.

2024 Texas League Playoff Schedule

South Division Championship Series

Gm 1 Tuesday, September 17 Frisco RoughRiders vs. RockHounds Momentum Bank Ballpark 6:30 p.m.

Gm 2 Thursday, September 19 RockHounds vs. Frisco RoughRiders Riders Field (Frisco) 7:05 p.m.

Gm 3 (*) Friday, September 20 RockHounds vs. Frisco RoughRiders Riders Field (Frisco) 7:05 p.m.

North Division Championship Series

Gm 1 Tuesday, September 17 Springfield Cardinals at Arkansas Travelers (#)

Gm 2 Thursday, September 19 Arkansas Travelers (#) at Springfield Cardinals

Gm 3 (*) Friday, September 20 Arkansas Travelers (#) at Springfield Cardinals

Texas League Championship Series

Gm 1 Sunday, September 22 Hosted by South Division Champion (%)

Gm 2 Tuesday, September 24 Hosted by North Division Champion

Gm 3 (*) Wednesday, September 25 Hosted by North Division Champion

(*) If necessary

(#) Arkansas has not yet clinched, but is the likely second playoff club in the North

(%) If the RockHounds win the South Division ...

Game 1 of the Texas League Championship Series will be at Momentum bank Ballpark with first pitch at 5:00 p.m.

Playoff Appearances 2005-2024 (Championships)

Arkansas Travelers 10 (1)

RockHounds 10 (6)

San Antonio Missions 10 (3)

Tulsa Drillers 10 (1)

Frisco RoughRiders 8 (1)

NW Arkansas Naturals 8 (2)

Springfield Cardinals 7 (1)

Corpus Christi Hooks 6 (1)

Wichita Wind Surge 2 (0)

Amarillo Sod Poodles 2 (2)

Wichita Wranglers 1 (0)

