Hooks Fight for Comeback Win in Little Rock

September 6, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - Topflight pitching and timely hitting carried the Hooks, who following a two-hour rain delay, rallied for a 3-2 win over the Travelers at Dickey-Stephens Park.

Collin Price belted a two-out solo home run to left field in the fourth inning. Price's ninth Double-A home run of the season traveled an estimated 413 feet and leveled the score at 1.

Tyler Guilfoil matched his Double-A best with seven strikeouts, holding Arkansas to one hit and two walks in 4 2/3 innings. After allowing a first-inning run, Guilfoil retired 12 of 13 to finish his outing.

Facing Jeremy Molero, the Travs managed a pair of two-out doubles in the fifth for a 2-1 edge.

After making a dazzling defensive stop in the sixth, Pascanel Ferreras sent two-out double into the right-field to spark a seventh-inning rally. Austin Deming then tied the game with a looping single into left.

Corpus Christi garnered its first lead of the night in the eighth. Yamal Encarnacion opened with a base hit and advanced to second on a balk before coming home on the two-out single by Luis Encarnacion.

Ethan Pecko picked up his second Double-A win by blanking Arkansas over the final four innings. Pecko was aided by his catcher Price who threw out three Travelers trying to steal second base, including pinch-runner Victor Labrada for the final out of the ballgame.

