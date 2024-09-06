Hooks Fight for Comeback Win in Little Rock
September 6, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - Topflight pitching and timely hitting carried the Hooks, who following a two-hour rain delay, rallied for a 3-2 win over the Travelers at Dickey-Stephens Park.
Collin Price belted a two-out solo home run to left field in the fourth inning. Price's ninth Double-A home run of the season traveled an estimated 413 feet and leveled the score at 1.
Tyler Guilfoil matched his Double-A best with seven strikeouts, holding Arkansas to one hit and two walks in 4 2/3 innings. After allowing a first-inning run, Guilfoil retired 12 of 13 to finish his outing.
Facing Jeremy Molero, the Travs managed a pair of two-out doubles in the fifth for a 2-1 edge.
After making a dazzling defensive stop in the sixth, Pascanel Ferreras sent two-out double into the right-field to spark a seventh-inning rally. Austin Deming then tied the game with a looping single into left.
Corpus Christi garnered its first lead of the night in the eighth. Yamal Encarnacion opened with a base hit and advanced to second on a balk before coming home on the two-out single by Luis Encarnacion.
Ethan Pecko picked up his second Double-A win by blanking Arkansas over the final four innings. Pecko was aided by his catcher Price who threw out three Travelers trying to steal second base, including pinch-runner Victor Labrada for the final out of the ballgame.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from September 6, 2024
- Hooks Fight for Comeback Win in Little Rock - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Cardiac Cards Erase 5-0 Deficit to Take Down Northwest - Springfield Cardinals
- Hooks Rally Late to Sink Travs - Arkansas Travelers
- Amarillo Outdueled in Midland - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Henry Baez Deals, Missions Run Away from Drillers Late - San Antonio Missions
- Tough Eighth Inning Drops Drillers - Tulsa Drillers
- Wichita Strikes First, Can't Answer Frisco in Close Loss - Wichita Wind Surge
- RoughRiders Down Wind Surge 2-1, Earn at Least Series Split - Frisco RoughRiders
- Community Leader LyondellBasell Presents 9/11 Memorial Workout & First Responders Night - Corpus Christi Hooks
- RockHounds Are Back in the Texas League Playoffs - Midland RockHounds
- Homestand Highlights: September 10th - September 15th - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Missions Halloweek Homestand Begins Tuesday, September 10th - San Antonio Missions
- Amarillo Splits Double Header - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Mercedes Leads Travs to Consecutive Shutouts - Arkansas Travelers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.