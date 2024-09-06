Community Leader LyondellBasell Presents 9/11 Memorial Workout & First Responders Night

September 6, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - The Corpus Christi Hooks and LyondellBasell salute first responders and service members with a pair of events this coming week at Whataburger Field. The Fifth Annual 9/11 Memorial Workout is planned for Wednesday morning, September 11.

Participation is free and donations are being accepted with all proceeds benefitting local emergency response providers. Military members and first responders can participate at 7:30 am, with the public invited to join at 10:30 am.

Register for the event at bit.ly/HooksStairClimb

First Responders Night is Saturday, Saturday, September 14 as the Hooks take on the Midland RockHounds in their second-to-last game of the year. Prior to the 7:05 first pitch, Coastal Bend first responders will parade around the ballpark's warning track in their service vehicles.

The participating agencies include Alice Fire Paramedics, Annaville Fire Department, Aransas Pass FD, Bishop Police Department, Corpus Christi FD & PD, CCPD-CRU, CCPD Bomb Squad, CCPD Auto Theft Task Force, Flour Bluff FD, Fulton Fire Rescue, Halo Flight, Ingleside Volunteer FD, Kingsville PD, Mathis PD, NASCC FD & PD, Nueces County Sheriff's Office, Port Aransas PD, Portland PD, Robstown FD, Robstown ISD Police, Rockport PD & Volunteer FD, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and U.S. Navy Police.

Hooks Baseball is proud of its Community Leaders partnership with LyondellBasell, a global leader in developing and supplying materials that enable packaging, health, and transportation solutions that are critical to our modern way of life.

"At LYB, safety is embedded in who we are," said Corpus Christi Site Manager Alicia Matus. "As a Hooks Community Leader, we are honored to support Coastal Bend first responders, who help to keep our communities and our people safe."

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.