Missions Halloweek Homestand Begins Tuesday, September 10th

September 6, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions return to Nelson Wolff Stadium on Tuesday, September 10th for their 12th and final homestand of the 2024 season. The Missions will be hosting a six-game series against the Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) from Tuesday, September 10th until Sunday, September 15th.

Tuesday, September 10 vs. Springfield Cardinals - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

TNA Wrestling - Wrestlers Nic Nemeth, Moose and Laredo Kid from TNA Wrestling will be in attendance!

AARP Two Dollar Tuesday - Fans can purchase bullpen reserved, outfield reserved and berm tickets for just $2. Domestic draft beers and sausage wraps will be $2. Bill Miller Sweet Tea and pizza slices from Sofia's will also be $2. Parking will be $5. AARP members can receive two half-priced box seat tickets for this game.

Halloweek Photo Booth - Fans can embrace the fall season by capturing some photos at the Halloweek Fall Photo Booth.

Wednesday, September 11 vs. Springfield Cardinals - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Bark in the Park - Courtesy of North Park Subaru, fans will be allowed to bring their four-legged friends to enjoy some Missions baseball!

Halloweek Pet Costume Contest - Make sure to participate in the Halloween festivities by dressing your dog up for a costume contest! Fans will vote on the best dressed pooch with prizes awarded to the winners.

Thursday, September 12 vs. Springfield Cardinals - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Taco Bell Value Night - Fans can purchase discounted tickets. At the game, enjoy $2 domestic draft beers, sodas, and Hot Dogs.

Flying Chanclas - The San Antonio Missions will take the field as their Flying Chanclas alter ego.

Halloweek Dia de los Muertos Celebration - Continuing in the Halloweek festivities, there will be a community Ofrenda (alter) that fans can bring photos of their loved ones. Fans are encouraged to bring offerings to the Ofrenda.

Friday, September 13 vs. Springfield Cardinals - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Shirt Off Our Back Night - Courtesy of Security Service Federal Credit Union, fans will have the opportunity to win a game-worn, autographed Missions jersey!

Halloweek Fan Costume Contest - Make sure to participate in the Halloweek Costume Contest! Missions fans will vote for the winner and prizes will be awarded.

Saturday, September 14 vs. Springfield Cardinals - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Spooky Postgame Fireworks - Courtesy of Golden West Motor Oil, fans can stay after the game and enjoy a spooky fireworks display!

Boerne Little League - Fresh off their miraculous journey this summer, the Boerne Little League will be at Wolff Stadium to celebrate their success at the Little League World Series.

Sunday, September 15 vs. Springfield Cardinals - 1:05 p.m.

Gates open at 12:00 p.m.

Six Flags Kids Day - The first 250 kids 48 inches or shorter will receive a free ticket to Six Flags Fiesta Texas.

Postgame - Kids will be allowed to run the bases after the game and receive some Halloween Candy! Kids are encouraged to dress up.

Regular Season Finale - The Missions will play their final game of the 2024 regular season.

Texas League Stories from September 6, 2024

