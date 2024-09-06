Tough Eighth Inning Drops Drillers

September 6, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







TULSA, OK - A disastrous eighth inning for Tulsa pitchers turned a tight game into a blowout Friday night at ONEOK Field. The San Antonio Missions scored six runs in that fateful inning on just two hits thanks to four walks, a hit batter, an error, two wild pitches and a passed ball. It helped send the Drillers to their third straight loss in a 9-3 defeat to the Missions.

San Antonio has now won three of the first four games in the six-game series that will mark the final home games of the season for the Drillers.

The Missions took a quick lead with a run in the top of the first inning. After Tulsa starting pitcher Jackson Ferris retired the game's first batter, three straight Missions reached safely on a hit, a hit batter and a walk. Connor Hollis came home with the game's first run on Robert Perez Jr.'s fielder's choice grounder.

The Drillers tied the game with a two-out rally in the third. Chris Newell singled, stole second base and scored on Damon Keith's base hit to left field.

One swing of the bat in the top of the fourth put the Missions back in front. After Perez Jr. struck out, Joshua Mears lined an offering from Ferris into the Budweiser Terrace. The home run was the second in as many nights for Mears and had an exit velocity of 114 m.p.h.

Another run in the sixth increased the San Antonio lead to 3-1, and control issues again set the table. Tulsa reliever Jorge Benitez retired the first batter he faced on strikes before a hit, a hit batter and walk loaded the bases. Benitez had a pitch sail to the backstop, and when he was slow to cover home, the runner from third scored to make it a two-run margin.

Tulsa's troubles got even worse in the top of the eighth. After Mears doubled to lead off the inning, reliever Ben Harris got two straight strikeouts before four straight batters reached safely without a hit.

The night ended for Harris after two straight walks loaded the bases.

Ryan Sublette relieved and forced home two runs with another hit batter and the third walk of the inning. A wild pitch gave the Missions a third run before a single from Robbie Tenerowicz, just the second hit of the inning, plated two more.

The six-run inning was capped when a passed ball and another wild pitch allowed Tenerowicz to score.

Outfielder Bubba Alleyne proved to be the highlight of the bullpen for the Drillers as he came on in the ninth and retired the Missions in order for the only time in the game.

Keith and Jose Ramos salvaged something from the tough night with a pair of solo home runs in the bottom of the ninth. For Keith, it was his second RBI of the game and his team-leading 16th homer of the season. It was home run number 15 for Ramos.

INSIDE THE GAME

*It was Oklahoma City Thunder Night at the game. The NBA team's Thunder Girls, Thunder Drummers and O'City Crew were in attendance to entertain fans.

*Ferris worked five complete innings, marking the first time in four starts he worked that long. The lefthander was charged with two runs on three hits, a walk and a hit batter. He registered five strikeouts for the third time since joining the Drillers, matching his Double-A high.

*The combined stat line for Tulsa pitchers included seven walks, three hit batters and three wild pitches. The bullpen was charged with seven runs despite giving up just four hits.

*The Drillers struck out only twice in the game while totaling seven hits. They left just two runners stranded on base, one more than their season low of one stranded runner on August 9 against Arkansas.

*It was Alleyne's second appearance on the mound this season. He allowed two runs in one inning back on May 11 in Midland.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers and Missions will continue their series on Saturday night. Starting time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at ONEOK Field, and the starting pitchers are expected to be:

San Antonio - RHP Ryan Berget (2-9, 5.07 ERA)

Tulsa - RHP Carlos Duran (0-4, 2.80 ERA)

