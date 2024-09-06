RoughRiders Down Wind Surge 2-1, Earn at Least Series Split

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders defeated the Wichita Wind Surge 2-1 on Friday evening from Riders Field.

Wichita (24-37, 55-75) opened the scoring against Frisco (35-26, 79-51) starter Andy Rodriguez in the top of the third inning, using an RBI single by Kala'i Rosario to take a 1-0 lead.

Rodriguez, making just the second start of his professional career, finished after 5.0 innings. He allowed just one run on three hits and two walks while striking out three.

Jackson Kelley (3-1) took over in the sixth, retiring all six batters he faced before handing the ball to Ricky DeVito.

The Riders evened the game in the home half of the fifth inning as Theo Hardy doubled to mark his first Double-A hit and later scored on an RBI single from Alejandro Osuna.

Tied 1-1 in the bottom of the sixth, Cody Freeman doubled to open the inning. He advanced to third on a groundout and then scored on a groundout by Luis Mieses, giving Frisco a 2-1 advantage.

Skylar Hales spun a scoreless ninth inning, securing the win and earning his fourth save of the season.

Offensively, the Riders collected six hits as Freeman paced the team with a 2-for-4 effort.

The RoughRiders continue a six-game homestand against the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, September 7th. The Riders are expected to turn to RHP Jacob deGrom (0-0,4.50) against RHP Pierson Ohl (4-6, 5.18) for the Wind Surge.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

