Hooks Rally Late to Sink Travs

September 6, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, AR - A late comeback by the Corpus Christi Hooks sent them to a 3-2 win over the Arkansas Travelers on Friday night. The Travs led after six innings but the Hooks tallied runs in the seventh and eighth innings for the victory. Ethan Pecko threw the final four innings scoreless to close out the game for the Hooks and get the win. Jimmy Joyce was tagged with the loss for Arkansas. Half of the Travs six hits were doubles including two by Harry Ford who scored one of the runs and drove in the other.

Moments That Mattered

* Ford put the Travs on top in the fifth inning with a two-out RBI double to right-center field.

* Corpus Christi broke the tie in the eighth when Luis Encarnacion delivered a two out RBI single.

Notable Travs Performances

* C Harry Ford: 2-3, BB, run, 2 2B, RBI

* RHP Michael Morales: 6 IP, 3 H, R, BB, 6 K, HR

News and Notes

* The Travelers magic number to clinch a playoff spot is just one with 8 games remaining after Northwest Arkansas lost at Springfield.

* The pitching staff had a scoreless streak of 24 innings before Corpus Christ tallied in the fourth.

Up Next

The series continues on Saturday night with RHP Logan Evans (9-4, 2.99) making the start against LHP Trey Dombrowski (2-2, 5.47). It is Cal Raleigh bobblehead night with first pitch set for 6:05. The game will be broadcast The Buzz 103.7, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

Texas League Stories from September 6, 2024

