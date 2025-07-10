Travs Come up Short against Drillers

July 10, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, AR - Jared Sundstrom hit a pair of doubles but the Arkansas Travelers fell to the Tulsa Drillers, 3-1 on Wednesday night. Drillers starter Jackson Ferris retired 14 straight Traveler batters at one point while allowing just one run over six innings to earn the win. Connor Charping joined Sundstrom with a multi-hit game but Arkansas mustered only two total hits after the first inning.

Moments That Mattered

* Down a run in the first, the Travs scored when Charping singled home Michael Arroyo. They eventually loaded the bases with two out but failed to add any more.

* Tulsa took the lead in the fourth when a throwing error on an infield hit allowed the go-ahead run to score from first base.

Notable Travs Performances

* C Connor Charping: 2-3, BB, RBI

* LF Jared Sundstrom: 2-4, 2 2B

News and Notes

* Michael Arroyo extended his hitting streak to 10 games.

* Jimmy Joyce and Danny Wirchansky each pitched a scoreless inning after being reinstated from the Injured List yesterday.

Up Next

The series continues on Thursday with lefty Adam Seminaris (4-5, 2.66) making the start for the Travs against righty Chris Campos (5-4, 4.67) with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. It is a $3 Thursday. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







