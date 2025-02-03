Wind Surge to Host College Baseball in March
February 3, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Wichita Wind Surge News Release
WICHITA, Kansas - The University of Kansas baseball program will play a pair of Saturday games at Equity Bank Park this March.
The Jayhawks will play the University of Omaha on Saturday, March 1st and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee on Saturday, March 8th. First pitch of the non-conference matchups is scheduled for 2:00 pm.
Tickets for the two games will go on sale on Wednesday, February 5th at 10AM.
The Wind Surge will open the 2025 home season on Tuesday, April 8th at 6:35 p.m. against the Midland RockHounds at Equity Bank Park. Group, season and mini-plan tickets are available now at windsurge.com, with some single-game tickets also on sale.
