Frisco Releases Most Exciting, Fan-Friendly Promotional Schedule in 22 Years as a Franchise

February 3, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - Mark your calendars! The Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, have announced their 2025 Promotional Schedule.

The RoughRiders 69 home games will feature some of the most incredible theme nights in franchise history, 18 fireworks shows, 14 nights of giveaways, multiple guest appearances and family fun for RoughRiders fans of all ages!

Bring the kids out on Saturday, June 7th and Sunday, June 8th for Bluey. Bluey from the show Bluey will be on hand for meet and greets throughout the games. Purchase a suite for the night and guarantee meeting Bluey by here. Additionally, fans can take home their very own Brooks Plush Toy for a ticket

"No job is too big, no pup is too small!" Get out to Riders Field on Sunday, May 25th for Paw Patrol featuring an appearance from Chase and Skye. Visit with your favorite German Shepherd or Cockapoo during their meet and greet. Secure your meet and greet with VIPs Chase or Skye for a ticket add-on price of just $25 by here.

The Riders will have two huge Rangers-themed days in 2025! First, bring your parent-club fandom with you for Rangers Night on Friday, June 6th featuring a Kumar Rocker Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Classic Chevrolet of Grapevine and Rangers-themed on-field jerseys. Fans can guarantee their bobblehead by this ticket add-on. Second, on Sunday, June 29th, make sure to get to the ballpark early for Throwback Night presented by Globe Life featuring Rangers and RoughRiders alumni for autograph signings. The Riders celebrate 10 years since they rebranded by wearing their throwback uniforms they donned from 2003-2014 on the field. Frisco will cap off the night with a postgame fireworks show presented by Globe Life as well!

It's a good, old fashioned Geekend at Riders Field in early May as Frisco hosts Harry Potter Night on Saturday, May 3rd and Star Wars Night on Sunday, May 4th. For Harry Potter Night, the Riders will wear special themed uniforms and you can join in by supporting your house with a ticket pack!

The Force will be with you for Star Wars Night, featuring your favorite Star WarsTM characters and themes good enough for the best Jedi all night!

There is no better place to celebrate America's birthday a little early than Riders Field in 2025! Join the RoughRiders for Stars and Stripes Night on Thursday, July 3rd for the largest fireworks show of the year.

The season is practically bookended by three nights that local sports fans won't want to miss: Frisco unveils its first-ever Dallas Wings Night right after the WNBA Draft on Friday, April 18th, the fan-favorite Dallas Stars Night returns on Thursday, September 11th and the RoughRiders host Dallas Mavericks Night on Saturday, September 13th. Check out the linked ticket packs for the best deals on these days!

In 2025, two popular alternate identities return to Frisco with the Quesos de Frisco and the Dallas Black Giants. Frisco will play as their COPA identity for three games this season sponsored by Baylor Scott & White Health and Cacique: Friday, May 16th for Texas Monthly Taco Fest; Sunday, August 3rd for Los Quesos & Low Riders and Friday, September 12th for Dia de los Quesos with McKinney Dia de los Muertos. The Riders will suit up as the Black Giants on Jackie Robinson Day, which is Tuesday, April 15th and Sunday, July 20th.

Tickets are on sale, so get them now! Visit or call 972.731.9200.

Daily Promotions in 2025:

Thursday: Thursdays feature the return of both Thirsty Thursday, with half-priced drinks, and Twisted Tea Rowdy @ The River. Twisted Tea R@TR will begin on Thursday, May 22nd and is for those 21 and up, tickets are just $25. It includes access to the Lazy River and drink specials.

Friday: Fireworks Fridays are back in 2025!

Saturday: Kids Run the Bases Postgame presented by Raising Cane's.

Sunday: Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's returns every Sunday with Summer Sunday Fireworks (beginning on May 25th and ending August 3rd), pregame catch on the field and kid-centric themes, including balloon artists or face painters every Sunday.

2025 Ticket Packs:

The Breakdown of 2025:

**All giveaways are while supplies last and are subject to change.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2025 season are already on sale. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit or call 972.731.9200.

