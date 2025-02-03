Drillers to Host Job Fair Tomorrow, February 4 at ONEOK Field

February 3, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







Annual Drillers Job Fair Tomorrow, February 4 at ONEOK Field | 4 PM to 7 PM

Working hard, having fun and going #ALLIN during the 2025 season! The annual Drillers Job Fair will be held at ONEOK Field tomorrow, Tuesday, February 4 from 4 PM to 7 PM in the Norlem Event Center. A variety of Game Day positions are available, and on-site interviews will be conducted to fill all job openings.

Attendees are encouraged to fill out the online Gameday Application prior to attending the Job Fair. Available Drillers positions include:

Parking Attendants

Ushers

Ticket Takers

Team Store Associates

Promo Team Members

Suite & Hospitality Ambassadors

Hornby's Hangout Attendants

Game Day (Promotions & Merchandise, Marketing & Video Productions)

Attendees are encouraged to fill out the online Food and Beverage Gameday Application prior to attending the Job Fair. Available Food and Beverage positions below:

Concessions Supervisor

Concessions Bartenders

Suite Runners

Concessions Cooks

Warehouse Workers

And many more!

Eligible employees are expected to work most Drillers games and other special events at ONEOK Field beginning in March.

We'll see you at ONEOK Field tomorrow, February 4, at 4 PM! Enter through the Executive Office Entrance door on Elgin Ave.

