Drillers to Host Job Fair Tomorrow, February 4 at ONEOK Field
February 3, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Tulsa Drillers News Release
Annual Drillers Job Fair Tomorrow, February 4 at ONEOK Field | 4 PM to 7 PM
Working hard, having fun and going #ALLIN during the 2025 season! The annual Drillers Job Fair will be held at ONEOK Field tomorrow, Tuesday, February 4 from 4 PM to 7 PM in the Norlem Event Center. A variety of Game Day positions are available, and on-site interviews will be conducted to fill all job openings.
Attendees are encouraged to fill out the online Gameday Application prior to attending the Job Fair. Available Drillers positions include:
Parking Attendants
Ushers
Ticket Takers
Team Store Associates
Promo Team Members
Suite & Hospitality Ambassadors
Hornby's Hangout Attendants
Game Day (Promotions & Merchandise, Marketing & Video Productions)
Attendees are encouraged to fill out the online Food and Beverage Gameday Application prior to attending the Job Fair. Available Food and Beverage positions below:
Concessions Supervisor
Concessions Bartenders
Suite Runners
Concessions Cooks
Warehouse Workers
And many more!
Eligible employees are expected to work most Drillers games and other special events at ONEOK Field beginning in March.
We'll see you at ONEOK Field tomorrow, February 4, at 4 PM! Enter through the Executive Office Entrance door on Elgin Ave.
