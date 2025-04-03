VetTix to Continue with Wind Surge

April 3, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan.-The Wichita Wind Surge is proud to continue its partnership with VetTix sponsored by Davis-Moore Automotive Group this season!

Vet Tix provides tickets to events that reduce stress, strengthen family bonds, build life-long memories, and encourage service members and veterans to stay engaged with local communities and American life.

In partnership with VetTix and the Davis-Moore Automotive Group, The Wichita Wind Surge will distribute up to 75 tickets for every Sunday Game. Tickets will be distributed to all branches of currently serving military and veterans, including the immediate family of troops. The allocation will also include more than 38,000 local military and veterans who have already joined the organization. Thank you again for your support from Davis-Moore Automotive Group on this amazing partnership with VetTix and the Wichita Wind Surge.

"At Davis-Moore, we are honored to continue our support of those who have served our country," "Through our partnership with VetTix and the Wichita Wind Surge, we are proud to help provide veterans and military families with an opportunity to enjoy time together at the ballpark. It's our way of giving back to those who have given so much for our community and our nation."

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership in the VetTix program with Davis-Moore Auto Group," said Wind Surge General Manager Matt Hamilton. "The opportunity to give back to those who have given so much is something we are proud to provide, and we hope to continue shining a light on those who have, and will continue to, fight for our freedom."

The Wind Surge open the 2025 home schedule on April 8th against the Midland Rock Hounds.

