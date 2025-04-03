Drillers Announce Opening Day Roster

April 3, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







The Tulsa Drillers will open the 2025 season on Friday evening at ONEOK Field, and the roster that new manager Eric Wedge will have at his disposal has been finalized. The roster will include a number of players who played in Tulsa last season, mixed with several newcomers.

The opening day roster will be highlighted by a talented and experienced group of starting pitchers.

The group of starters is led by Jackson Ferris, who is currently ranked as the fourth best prospect in the talented Los Angeles Dodgers' farm system. The lefthander began last season in High-A Great Lakes before joining the Drillers and compiling a 2.54 ERA in seven starts in Double A. Ferris will take the mound for Friday's opener.

Another returnee, Jared Karros, is also slated to be in the starting rotation. Like Ferris, Karros began last season in High A before joining the Drillers for eight starts, logging a 4.01 ERA. He is listed as the 30th best prospect in the LA minor league system.

Another returnee is Jerming Rosario who came to Tulsa in midseason last year and made 16 starts with the Drillers.

Jacob Meador spent most of 2024 with the Loons in Great Lakes before a late promotion to Tulsa. He made three starts for the Drillers after the promotion, compiling a 3.18 ERA in 11.1 innings pitched.

Newcomer Peter Huebeck will also be a part of the starting rotation. The right-hander is ranked as the Dodgers' 26th best prospect and spent all of last season in High A, logging an exceptional 3.05 ERA in 24 starts with the Loons.

Tulsa's bullpen will also feature several familiar names with seven hurlers expected to returns who pitched at times for the Drillers last season. This group includes Ronan Kopp, Antonio Knowles, Lucas Wepf, Christian Suarez, Kelvin Bautista, Jorge Benitez and Jeisson Cabrera.

Newcomers in the bullpen will include Tanner Kiest, Brandon Neeck, Kelvin Ramirez and Jose Rodriguez.

A group of players who played for the Drillers in the 2024 season top the position players on the roster.

Jose Ramos, Damon Keith and Bubba Alleyne will provide a great deal of Double-A experience in the outfield. Ramos played in 123 games last season for the Drillers and tied Dalton Rushing for Tulsa's team lead in home runs with 17.

Keith hit 16 homers in just 75 Double-A games in 2024. Alleyne, who was the Big Ten Player of the Year in 2022 while in college at Maryland, played all three outfield positions for the Drillers last year and hit 6 homers with 15 stolen bases and may see time in the infield this year.

Catcher-first baseman Griffin Lockwood Powell also reached double figures in home runs last season for the Drillers with 14. He will likely share catching duties with another 2024 returnee, Yeiner Fernandez, who also played second base at times for Tulsa last season.

The versatile Taylor Young will also be back in a Drillers uniform. Young played three infield positions last year while stealing 46 bases for Tulsa.

Outfielder Chris Newell is the final returnees among the position players. Newell played in 27 Double-A games last year after a late-season call up.

Newcomers to Tulsa will include infielders Aaron Bracho, Sean McLain and John Rhodes, outfielder Ezequiel Pagan and catcher Frank Rodriguez.

The Drillers will open the 2025 season on Friday, April 4 by hosting the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at ONEOK Field. The Drillers will host the Naturals for a three-game, season-opening series that will run through Sunday, April 6.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.