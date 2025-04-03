Know Before You Go: Opening Day at HODGETOWN

April 3, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO, TX - With the Amarillo Sod Poodles only five days away from opening at HODGETOWN, fans can expect an unparalleled experience at the ballpark as 2025 officially gets underway. To ensure fans are prepared and informed about the latest updates, including changes to game-day procedures, parking, and concessions, the "Know Before You Go" guide will serve as an essential resource for a smooth and unforgettable Opening Night experience as the Sod Poodles take on the Springfield Cardinals with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on April 8.

Game:

Amarillo Sod Poodles vs. Springfield Cardinals (Double-A, St. Louis Cardinals)

When:

Tuesday, April - 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open:

5:30 p.m.early access to season ticket holders

6:00 p.m. all gates open.

Weather:

Mostly sunny, 80 degrees, 10-20 mph winds

Parking:

The Amarillo Sod Poodles allow all fans to park in three different team-controlled paid lots on a nightly basis for Sod Poodles home games.

*North *lot - Located at 202 S. Lincoln Street (593 spaces)

*Central *lot - Located at 302 S. Grant Street (238 spaces)

*East *lot - Located at 301 S. Grant Street in the Santa Fe Railroad lot (334 spaces)

Team-controlled parking lots (City Hall Lot) will cost $8 + tax per car upon entry (card only). Anyone who buys online will also pay an online fee as well of $1.50) The City Hall lot will open on game days 90 minutes before first pitch.

Additional parking can be found in downtown Amarillo in the city's Parking Garage. Parking Garage access is $9 + tax per car and is paid upon entry with an easy-flow exit.

There are 20 handicap parking spaces available in front of City Hall and in the Parking Garage. There are also handicap parking spaces available in all of the other city-owned parking lots with accessible routes to the North and South side entrances of HODGETOWN. There will be no charge for parking of vehicles with handicap plaques or plates per Texas Law.

Parking can also be found around downtown and in privately-controlled lots as well as along Buchanan and other streets. Street parking in downtown is available for free Monday through Friday after 5:00 p.m. and on weekends.

Clear Bag Policy & Fan Screening:

HODGETOWN is a clear bag facility, however crossbody bags will be allowed inside the park. Diaper bags and medical bags are permitted, but are subject to search upon entry.

As part of our ongoing commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all attendees, we are introducing metal detectors at all entry points for this season and beyond.

This new measure is designed to provide a safer environment for everyone, allowing fans to enjoy the HODGETOWN experience with peace of mind. Here's what you need to know:

Arrive early to allow enough time for security screening and smooth entry.

Metal detectors will be in use at all main entrances, so please be prepared for a quick and easy screening process.

Please CLICK HERE to view a list of prohibited items that will not be allowed in the ballpark. Included on the prohibited items list:

No weapons of any sort (guns, knives, etc.)

No Cans, Glass Bottles, Alcoholic beverages, or Hard Sided Coolers

Food and Beverage of any kind, unless special permission has been granted ahead of time

Folding or lawn chairs

No full-sized bats allowed in the ballpark

No balls allowed inside the park except for baseballs

We appreciate your understanding and cooperation. Our goal is to make your experience both safe and enjoyable, and we're excited to welcome you to HODGETOWN

Tickets:

Single-game tickets for the 2025 home opener are still available and can be purchased HERE or at the box office located outside the third base gate on Buchanan Street.

Cashless Facility:

As of 2023, HODGETOWN is a cashless facility. The HODGETOWN Team Store, concessions, and paid parking will all accept tap-to-pay from your mobile device and/or traditional card payment methods. The HODGETOWN Box Office will accept credit, debit, and HODGETOWN Bucks for all transactions.

Two reverse ATM's are located on the concourse level behind sections 109 & 113. These machines will allow fans to transfer their cash onto a non-reloadable Visa card that can be used anywhere inside HODGETOWN, as well as anywhere inside of the United States that accepts Visa. These cards will be limited to a $500 maximum value.

Food & Beverage Highlights:

All the familiar ballpark favorites are returning to HODGETOWN this year for fans to get their food and beverage fix. In addition to the classics, the Sod Poodles and Diamond Creations are introducing brand new items including the Grand Slam Burger at Route 66, Philly Cheesesteak Nachos at Nacho Libre, and a Funnel Cake Fries Helmet at Panhandle Pizza. Frozen Lemonade will also be introduced at various concession stands around the ballpark.

Giveaways and Promotions:

To properly kick off the 2025 home opener, the first of many fireworks shows will be on display following the conclusion of the game. Fireworks will launch from beyond the right field wall.

Roster Highlights:

Multiple Arizona Diamondbacks top-30 prospects (per MLB Pipeline) are included among the Sod Poodles Opening Day roster set to take the field to begin the season. An official roster will be available soon.

