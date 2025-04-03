Homestand Highlights: April 8-13

April 3, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - Following a three-game series in Tulsa (Friday, April 4th - Sunday, April 6th), the Northwest Arkansas Naturals will return to Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday, April 8th to host the Frisco RoughRiders (Texas Rangers) in a six-game series. The opening homestand is highlighted by a Wiffle Bat and Ball Set Giveaway on Opening Night, daily food and beverage promotions, back-to-back fireworks shows on Friday and Saturday night, and a Family Sunday with Kids Run the Bases for the finale.

Tuesday, April 8 - Naturals vs. Frisco RoughRiders, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:45 P.M.)

OPENING NIGHT PRESENTED BY DOWNTOWN SPRINGDALE AND FREDDY'S FROZEN CUSTARD & STEAKBURGERS

OPENING NIGHT - Opening Night at Arvest Ballpark is always a night to remember and this year will be no different as the Naturals will take on the RoughRiders at 7:05 p.m. The 2025 home opener is presented by Downtown Springdale and Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

PRE-GAME CEREMONIES ON OPENING NIGHT INCLUDE:

Full Introductions of both the Northwest Arkansas Naturals and Frisco RoughRiders - Field Staff, Reserves, and Starters of both teams will be announced and brought to the lines.

Opening Night Teacher Recognitions - The Naturals will honor eight outstanding local teachers prior to the game that were nominated by their school district.

WIFFLE BAT AND BALL SET GIVEAWAY - 500 fans will be treated to a Wiffle Bat and Ball Set Giveaway courtesy of Ozarks Coca-Cola as they enter the gates on Opening Night.

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT - Johnsonville brats for only $1 (limit 4 per transaction).

SCARLET LETTER TUESDAY - Get $5 12 oz. Scarlet Letter cans at each of our concourse portable locations (Section 109 and 116) on Tuesday nights courtesy of the Scarlet Letter Beverage Company.

$5 DUGOUT PREMIUM TICKETS for Arvest Customers, must show proof of being an Arvest customer at the Ticket Office. The discount is for immediate family only and a maximum of six tickets.

TEAM STORE SPECIAL - 15% of net sales goes to support the Arvest Bank 1 Million Meals campaign.

Wednesday, April 9 - Naturals vs. Frisco RoughRiders, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

$1 HOT DOGS BY TYSON FOODS, INC. AND WONDER BREAD WITH INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO

$1 HOT DOGS - Enjoy $1 hot dogs courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc. and Wonder Bread (limit 4 per transaction).

INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO - Grab a bingo card and follow the action while the Naturals are at-bat for a chance to win a prize from Indigo Sky Casino. (Limited number of winners).

SCARLET LETTER WEDNESDAY - Get $5 12 oz. Scarlet Letter cans at our concourse portable (Section 109) or the Bullpen Beer Bar (Section 101) on Wednesday nights courtesy of the Scarlet Letter Beverage Company.

TEAM STORE SPECIAL - 15% of net sales goes to support the Arvest Bank 1 Million Meals campaign.

Thursday, April 10 - Naturals vs. Frisco RoughRiders, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ PRESENTED BY DAVE & BUSTER'S

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ - Enjoy $2 16 oz. drafts at two specific locations on the concourse, $2 Bags of Peanuts and $1 Small Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks. Thursday's game is presented by Dave & Buster's.

TEAM STORE SPECIAL - 15% of net sales goes to support the Arvest Bank 1 Million Meals campaign.

Friday, April 11 - Naturals vs. Frisco RoughRiders, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:45 P.M.)

FIREWORKS FRIDAY PRESENTED BY FARM RICH WITH A BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - Enjoy the best in sight and sound as fans will be treated to spectacular fireworks show following the game. The first Fireworks Friday is presented by Farm Rich.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Arrive early on Friday night and enjoy "Happy Hour" drink specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base concourse.

TEAM STORE SPECIAL - 15% of net sales goes to support the Arvest Bank 1 Million Meals campaign.

Saturday, April 12 - Naturals vs. Frisco RoughRiders, 6:05 P.M. (Gates at 4:30 P.M.)

POST-GAME FIREWORKS PRESENTED BY TREESCAPE REALITY LANDSCAPING WITH A BULLPEN PARTY BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA

POST-GAME FIREWORKS - Fans will be treated to the second of two straight nights of fireworks presented by Treescape Reality Landscaping as we celebrate the first home weekend of the season.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Enjoy 'Happy Hour' specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base concourse, prior to Saturday's game.

TEAM STORE SPECIAL - 15% of net sales goes to support the Arvest Bank 1 Million Meals campaign.

Sunday, April 13 - Naturals vs. Frisco RoughRiders, 2:05 P.M. (Gates at 1 P.M.)

FAMILY SUNDAY PRESENTED BY NWA TOBACCO AND DRUG FREE FEATURING A FREE KIDS SNACK GIVEAWAY BY MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND MERCY-GOHEALTH KIDS RUN THE BASES

FAMILY SUNDAY - Catch Sunday's homestand finale presented by NWA Tobacco and Drug Free.

FREE KIDS SNACK GIVEAWAY - Kids 12 and under will receive FREE Oreo Cookies at the game on Sunday. All kids in attendance will receive a voucher as they enter the ballpark that can be redeemed at select concession stands for the snack courtesy of Mondelez International, Inc.

KIDS RUN THE BASES - It is your first opportunity to partake in the Sunday tradition of running the bases at Arvest Ballpark following a game. Kids Run the Bases is presented by Mercy Go-Health.

TEAM STORE SPECIAL - 15% of net sales goes to support the Arvest Bank 1 Million Meals campaign.

Northwest Arkansas Naturals' games are available on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB App, the MLB App and www.nwanaturals.com with an MLB.TV or MLB At Bat subscription (includes MLB Audio). In addition, fans can watch it for free any time on the Bally Sports Live app. While the video broadcasts will carry a subscription fee, free audio will still be available via the MiLB App and www.nwanaturals.com.

