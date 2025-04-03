HBCUAC 2025 Hope Credit Union Baseball Championship to be Held in North Little Rock

North Little Rock, Ark. - The HBCU Athletic Conference (HBCUAC) is proud to announce that the 2025 Hope Credit Union Baseball Championship will take place at CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock, Arkansas. Games are scheduled to be played from Wednesday, April 30, to Sunday, May 4. The championship will be hosted by North Little Rock Tourism in collaboration with the Arkansas Travelers.

In a press conference on February 11, HBCUAC Commissioner Dr. Kiki Baker Barnes officially announced that North Little Rock Tourism, in partnership with the Arkansas Travelers, secured the winning bid to host this highly anticipated event.

"We are excited to bring the HBCUAC Hope Credit Union Baseball Championship to North Little Rock," said Dr. Kiki Baker Barnes. "This event is more than just baseball; it's a celebration of the rich history, talent, and community spirit of HBCU athletics. We look forward to an unforgettable championship experience in this incredible venue."

As part of this year's championship festivities, the HBCUAC will host Alpha Kappa Alpha Day on Saturday, May 3, beginning at 6:30 p.m. CT. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Regional Director Joya T. Hayes will be in attendance to kick off a night of celebration and activities.

The HBCU Athletic Conference, North Little Rock Tourism, Arkansas Travelers, and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., invite the community to come out and support this exciting championship.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at Travs.com/HBCUACTickets.

