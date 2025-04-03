Hooks Slug Past Javelinas in Spring Exhibition

April 3, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - As a final tune-up for the regular season, the Hooks belted five home runs in a 20-0 triumph over Texas A&M-Kingsville before 2,565 fans Wednesday night at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi's 17-hit output included a grand slam by Miguel Palma as well as a three-run shot by Anthony Sherwin.

Ryan Wrobleski and Austin Deming struck solo homers, with Colin Barber setting the tone via a two-run blast in the first.

Jackson Nezuh made the start for the Hooks, who were sporting their new home-white uniforms. After working around a first-inning error, Nezuh permitted just two hits until his exit with one out in the fifth. The 23-year-old from St. Cloud, Florida struck out six and did not issue a walk.

Meanwhile, Alejandro Torres closed the fifth by fanning both batters he faced.

Joey Mancini turned in an electric performance out of the bullpen, striking out eight against only two singles over four innings to finish the friendly.

