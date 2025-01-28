Wind Surge to Hold Job Fair on February 8th

January 28, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kansas - The Wichita Wind Surge are pleased to announce that they are now accepting applications for employment for the upcoming season which runs from April through September. This is your chance to join the team the Wind Surge starting line-up and be a part of an entertaining work experience.

A variety of positions are available to anyone 16 and older, including opportunities as

Usher

Ticket Taker

Grounds Crew

Kids Zone Attendants

On-Field Promotions

Production

Food and Beverage Staff

And many more!

Anyone wishing to interview for the above positions can apply on site, or ahead of time through the website. Please dress appropriately. Potential employees are subject to a background check and a drug test.

Wichita Wind Surge job link:

https://syndeohro.jotform.com/hrsupport/2025-wind-surge-application

OVG (Food and Beverage) for the event will be in Maple Street Lot and applicants can enter through the Maple Street entrance where they will be directed to the Job Fair in the Club.

Open positions are for seasonal employment only, and those interested in working Wind Surge home games and any additional stadium events. Training will be provided. The Wichita Wind Surge are an equal opportunity employer.

The Wind Surge kick off the 2025 season on Tuesday, April 8th at 7:05 p.m. against the Midland RockHounds at Equity Bank Park. Group, season and mini-plan tickets are available now at windsurge.com, with some single-game tickets also on sale.

