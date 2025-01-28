RoughRiders Begin 2025 Promo Schedule Rollout with Opening Weekend

January 28, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, are rolling out their 2025 Promotional Schedule and on Tuesday, they announced their exciting Opening Weekend schedule for the season!

Single-game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased!

The season starts with a bang on Opening Day as the Riders will host postgame fireworks with a view from the field on Friday, April 4th. Every day of the weekend will include a 2025 Magnet Schedule Giveaway as well!

For Saturday, April 5th, bring your kids out to run the bases after the game like the RoughRiders do and join us again for Kids Sunday Funday on Sunday, April 6th with pregame catch on the field and more kids themes. Have your dog join in on the fun too with Bark in the Park with Operation Kindness on Sunday.

Sunday will also include Mascot Mayhem where local mascots will flock to Riders Field!

-Friday, April 4th: Postgame Fireworks

-Saturday, April 5th: Kids Run the Bases Postgame

-Sunday, April 6th: Kids Sunday Funday, Bark in the Park with Operation Kindness, Mascot Mayhem

Take advantage of our great ticket pack offer as well for Opening Weekend with the Feed the Family 4-Pack. This includes 4 tickets and a $40 concession credit for $100. style="color: blue; text-decoration: underline;">Click here to purchase now!

Tickets are on sale, so get them now! Visit style="color: blue; text-decoration: underline;">RidersBaseball.com/Tickets or call 972.731.9200.

2025 Tickets Packs:

Friday, April 4th - Sunday, April 6th, Opening Weekend: Feed the Family 4-Pack with 4 tickets and $40 in concession credits for just $100.

Stay tuned in the coming days for more 2025 ticket packs!

RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from January 28, 2025

RoughRiders Begin 2025 Promo Schedule Rollout with Opening Weekend - Frisco RoughRiders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.