Twins Announce Wind Surge Roster, a Whopping 18 Returners to Suit up Again in Wichita

March 31, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Wichita Wind Surge is pleased to announce its 2025 Opening Day Roster, including four members of the Twins Top 30 Prospects list, courtesy of MLB.com.

Leading those four is Walker Jenkins, Minnesota's leading and the third-best prospect in all of baseball. Less than six weeks removed from his 20th birthday, Jenkins is the youngest name among the top-15 on the MLB.com list. He also is the highest-ranked farmhand beginning a season in Wichita in the history of the Wind Surge. Alongside Jenkins is southpaw hurler Connor Prielipp (#5 Twins), backstopper/outfielder Ricardo Olivar (#17 Twins), and fellow outfielder Kala'i Rosario (#21 Twins).

Including Prielipp, 15 pitchers are on Wichita's Opening Day roster, including six returning Wind Surge arms: RHP Darren Bowen, RHP Trent Baker, RHP Ricky Castro, RHP Joel Cesar, RHP Chase Chaney, RHP John Klein, RHP Cody Laweryson, RHP Angel Macuare, RHP Michael Martinez, LHP Jaylen Nowlin, RHP Mike Paredes, LHP Connor Prielipp, LHP Aaron Rozek, RHP John Stankiewicz, RHP Jarret Whorff.

Rounding out the roster, 14 position players will start the year in the ICT. 12 of the 14 donned a Wind Surge uniform last season, including the trio in the catchers room: C Noah Cardenas, C Andrew Cossetti, C/OF Ricardo Olivar, INF Rubel Cespedes, INF/OF Jorel Ortega, INF/OF Ben Ross, INF Jake Rucker, INF Tanner Schobel, INF/OF Dalton Shuffield, OF Allan Cerda, OF Tyler Dearden, OF Kyler Fedko, OF Walker Jenkins, OF Kala'i Rosario.

A mostly fresh-faced coaching staff surrounds Brian Dinkelman in his first season managing at the Double-A level. Dinkelman spent the previous five seasons as the manager of the Twins' High-A affiliate Cedar Rapids Kernels, posting a winning record each time and propelling the Kernels to four consecutive postseason berths, including a Midwest League Championship in 2023. Dinkelman will work alongside hitting coaches Andrew Cresci and Yeison Perez, with Perez being the lone returning coaching staff member from the 2024. Ryan Ricci and Jesus Sanchez are the pitching coaches in their respective first years coaching Double-A baseball.

Wichita begins on the road at Hammons Field against the Springfield Cardinals on April 4 at 6:35 PM. The Wind Surge home opener at the newly-named Equity Bank Park follows against the Midland Rockhounds on April 8 at 6:35 PM. Be sure to tune in to Tim Grubbs on the call on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and MiLB.tv throughout the season for game broadcasts.

