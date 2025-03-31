Travs Opening Roster for 2025 Announced

March 31, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







The Seattle Mariners have announced the roster of the Arkansas Travelers that will begin the 2025 season for the reigning Texas League champions. The 28-man squad is made up of 14 pitchers and 14 position players and led by manager Ryan Scott. LHP Danny Wirchansky headlines the team after topping the TL in ERA last season.

Three Travs are ranked among MLB.com's top 30 Mariners prospects including LHP Brandyn Garcia (16th), OF Jared Sundstrom (24th) and INF Brock Rodden (27th). For local flavor, a pair of former Arkansas Razorbacks will suit up for the Travs including INF Caleb Cali and LHP Matt Cronin.

Among the Travelers returning from last year's championship team are six pitchers; LHP Peyton Alford, Garcia, RHP Jimmy Joyce, RHP Jimmy Kingsbury, RHP Jason Ruffcorn and Wirchansky and five position players; OF Victor Labrada, OF/INF Blake Rambusch, INF Ben Ramirez, Rodden and INF Hogan Windish. Sundstrom also played for Arkansas in the postseason. Additionally, 10 other players; RHP Yorlin Calderon, Cronin, RHP Dylan File, RHP Taylor Floyd, RHP Garrett Hill, RHP Michael Hobbs, LHP Adam Seminaris, C Nick Raposo, C Julio E. Rodriguez and OF Yoyner Fajardo have played at the Double-A level previously including six in the Texas League.

Founded in 1901, the Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and call CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home. The Travs claimed their seventh Texas League Championship in 2024!

