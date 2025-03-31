Former RoughRider Liam Hicks Makes MLB Debut

FRISCO, Texas - Former RoughRiders catcher Liam Hicks made his MLB debut with the Miami Marlins on Friday, March 28 in their game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hicks is the first player in 2025 whose name will be featured on the reimagined Road to the Show Wall presented by Avondale Dealerships.

Through the RoughRiders "Road to the Show" display, Avondale is proud to honor players whose journeys reflect the same passion and performance the luxury automatic group champions in its business and community.

"Reaching the Major Leagues is the culmination of years of hard work, dedication and the relentless pursuit of a dream," Dave Cantu, vice president of marketing at Avondale said. "By supporting Road to the Show, we honor the achievements of these players while reinforcing our deep community roots and shared belief in aspiration and success. Teamwork, commitment and an unwavering belief in the goal is what makes the seemingly impossible possible."

"The Road to the Show Wall is a fan-favorite attraction in our ballpark," RoughRiders General Manager Scott Burchett said. "Avondale is a leader and innovator in the automotive industry and they use that knowledge to deliver our fans a refined and elevated design that pays proper tribute to former RoughRiders who have made the journey and realized their ultimate goal."

After making his debut on Friday, Hicks is 0-for-5 with a walk in his first two Major League games.

Hicks, the No. 2 pick by the Marlins from Detroit in the 2024 Major League Rule 5 Draft, played parts of two seasons with the RoughRiders in 2023 and 2024 before he was traded to the Tigers with Tyler Owens in exchange for C Carson Kelly on July 28, 2024.

In 2024 between Frisco and Double-A Erie (Tigers), Hicks set professional bests in games played (113), home runs (six), doubles (20) and RBI (47).

Hicks hit .264/.385/.360/.745 in 157 games with Frisco. His 96 strikeouts were the fewest by a Texas League catcher (min. 500 PA) in that span.

The Toronto, Ontario native was a ninth-round pick by the Rangers in the 2021 MLB Draft out of Arkansas State, where he played two seasons after spending two seasons at Mineral Area College (MO). Hicks led the Sun Belt Conference with a .464 on-base percentage in 2021.

The RoughRiders begin their 2025 campaign on Friday, April 4th versus the Corpus Christi Hooks (Astros) at 7:05 p.m.

