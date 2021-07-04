Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: July 4, 2021

July 4, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







Sunday, July 4th 6:35 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (20-33) vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (29-22) Game 6 of 6

AutoZone Park / Memphis, TN Game #54 of 130 Home Game #30 of 65

LHP Connor Thomas (2-0, 3.38 ERA) vs. LHP Shawn Morimando (2-2, 5.03 ERA)

MiLB.tv & First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: A sellout crowd of 10,076 fans at AutoZone Park was treated to one heck of a show on Saturday night. The Redbirds rallied back from an early deficit to down the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A affiliate, Miami Marlins) by a 9-8 final. Memphis trailed 4-1 early, but scored the next seven runs to pull ahead. The fifth inning was the Redbirds' magnum opus. Memphis roared ahead with five runs in the frame, and one big blow brought the house down. Rayder Ascanio launched a no-doubt grand slam with the score tied at four, bringing the huge crowd to its feet and giving the 'Birds a lead they would never give up.

Memphis Starter: Connor Thomas makes his seventh appearance and fifth start with the Redbirds this season. The lefthander has impressed so far with Memphis, recording a 3.38 ERA in 29.1 IP (11 earned runs) with 26 strikeouts and 12 walks. He started the first game of the series on Tuesday night, working five innings of one-run ball with two walks and five strikeouts. His prior start, at Toledo on Wednesday, was a stellar showing. Thomas went 5.2 innings of scoreless ball, allowing just five hits while striking out seven. The Georgia native began the season with Springfield (Double-A), posting an ERA of 4.87 in 20.1 IP with 24 strikeouts and three walks. Thomas was originally drafted in the 5th Round of the 2019 Draft out of Georgia Tech.

Jacksonville Starter: Shawn Morimando toes the slab for the Jumbo Shrimp tonight. The 28-year-old has started eight times for the Marlins' Triple-A affiliate this season, recording a 5.03 ERA in 39.1 IP (22 earned runs) with 38 strikeouts and 18 walks. He started the series opener on Tuesday night, allowing 10 hits but just one run with two walks and four strikeouts. Morimando was originally drafted by Cleveland in the 2011 Draft, making two appearances with the Indians during the 2016 season. The Virginia Beach native also has made one relief appearance with Miami this season.

Headed to the Mile High City: Matthew Liberatore and Nolan Gorman were named to the Sirius XM Futures' Game roster earlier this week. Those two 'Birds will be competing at Coors Field in Colorado on July 11 against the premier prospects in professional baseball.

Going for the Gold: Brandon Dickson has been named to the United States National Team that will be competing at the Olympic Games in Tokyo later this month. After pitching eight seasons in Japan, Dickson will return to the Land of the Rising Sun with Team USA. The Olympic baseball tournament begins in July 27.

Pitcher of the Month: Matthew Liberatore has been named the Cardinals' Minor League Pitcher of the Month for June. The 21-year-old went 3-1 with a. 3.42 ERA in four starts during the month and posted a WHIP of 1.01. Liberatore also made two starts with Team USA, helping the team win the Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Welcome to the Future: Nolan Gorman, a consensus top-three prospect in the Cardinals' system, was promoted to Memphis from Springfield on Monday afternoon. The 19th overall pick in the 2018 Draft was starring at the Double-A level, slashing .288/.354/.508 with 11 home runs and 27 RBIs in 43 games. The Arizona native helped rally the Redbirds to victory on Wednesday night, smacking a game-tying single in the bottom of the eighth.

Big Series for Rayder: Rayder Ascanio has had his way with Jacksonville pitching so far this week. In his three starts, Ascanio is 5-11 with two home runs, six RBI and four runs. Ascanio is currently in the midst of a season-high six game hitting streak. His grand slam in the 5th inning of Saturday night's game put the Redbirds in front for good.

