Barrero Plates 3 as Bats Stay Hot

July 4, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Louisville Bats News Release







Nashville, Tenn. - The Louisville Bats bullpen tossed four frames of one-run ball, backing a seven-run eruption in the seventh inning to down the Nashville Sounds 7-3 on Saturday night.

Facing a two-run deficit in the seventh, the Bats offense reclaimed the lead amid eight straight batters reaching base safely. After Nashville's Aaron Ashby induced two outs following a leadoff single for Rocky Gale, the Bats would record six straight hits, including three-straight singles and Jose Barrero's second home run of the series, in route to a seven-run rally.

With the latest contribution, Barrero has driven in a run in four of his five games since his Triple-A debut, tying a season-high streak of four straight previously set by Mark Payton. In addition, TJ Friedl, Alfredo Rodrigue, and Gale each added multi-hit efforts.

Louisville starter Bo Takahashi navigated around potential trouble with at least one base runner in each of his first three innings until Nashville broke through in the home half of the fourth on a Weston Wilson two-run shot into the crowd waiting behind the left-field wall. This would serve as the lone blemish for Takahashi, who finished with two runs on six hits and two walks, while striking out six.

Takahashi has now fanned at least five batters in four of his last six contests dating back to June 3. Following Takahashi's exit after the fifth, the Bats' relievers combined for four strikeouts and one walk to hold the Sounds to two hits and one run to close the game.

The two teams complete their six-game set tomorrow with a Fourth of July series finale from First Horizon Park. RHP Hunter Greene hopes to get the fireworks started early when he takes the mound at 7:15 p.m. ET against Nashville's RHP Bowden Francis (3-2, 3.86).

