Melton and a Pair of Homers Lead Erie to Split

June 9, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







Erie (31-24) earned a series split with New Hampshire (26-31) with a 4-1 win on Sunday.

Andres Sosa began the scoring with a solo home run against Erie starter Troy Melton in the second inning.

Erie immediately tied the game when Chris Meyers led off the bottom of the second with a solo blast against Fisher Cats starter Trenton Wallace.

The Sosa home run was the lone blemish against Melton. He allowed a run on four hits and one walk in five frames. He tied a season-high with six strikeouts.

Julio Rodriguez broke the tie in the fifth when he crushed a solo home run. Later in the frame, Carlos Mendoza walked and advanced to third on Ben Malgeri's single. Trei Cruz scored Mendoza on a groundout, making it 3-1 Erie.

Erie added a run in the sixth when Gage Workman walked with two out, advanced on a wild pitch by Abdiel Mendoza, and scored on a single by Rodriguez. That made it 4-1.

Tim Naughton, Angel Reyes, Joel Peguero, and Jake Higginbotham each threw a scoreless inning out of the Erie bullpen.

Melton (2-5) earned the win. Wallace (3-2) took the loss. Higginbotham secured his first save of the season.

Erie earned a split of the series with the win. They begin a two-week road trip to finish the first half on Tuesday as the SeaWolves square off against the Altoona Curve. Austin Bergner pitches for Erie against Thomas Harrington at 6:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.