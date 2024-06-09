Long Balls Lead Curve to Series Win in Richmond

June 9, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - Dustin Peterson knocked a three-run homer and a solo shot in Altoona's series clinching victory over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Sunday afternoon at The Diamond.

Joe Perez accounted for the first runs of the game with a two-run homer in the fourth inning and after two more singles in the inning against left-hander John Michael Bertrand; Peterson swatted a three-run homer to left to give the Curve a 5-0 lead at the time. Peterson added a solo homer in the ninth to preserve the lead.

It was Peterson's fourth multi-homer game in his career and the second by a Curve batter this season (Aaron Shackelford on April 9).

After Richmond plated two unearned runs off Bubba Chandler in the fifth inning the Curve bullpen held the line. Chandler tossed three innings and struck out a pair after Anthony Solometo opened the game with two scoreless frames. Chandler earned the win, his second of the season, and struck out a pair.

Eddy Yean tossed a pair of scoreless frames to hold ground the Squirrels and Jack Carey earned his second save of the season, scattering four hits and two runs in relief.

Seven of the nine Curve batters picked up a hit in the win as the Curve banged out ten hits in the series finale.

The Curve head back to Altoona and will host the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of Detroit Tigers, at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Altoona will send RHP Thomas Harrington to the mound against RHP Austin Bergner for the SeaWolves.

For tickets and more information on the 2024 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

