Sea Dogs Bullpen Silences RubberDucks

June 9, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (31-26) split the series with the Akron RubberDucks (33-24) after a 9-7 win.

Roman Anthony crushed his second homer of the series and fifth of the season. Anthony went two-for-four to extend a fourteen-game on-base streak while Marcelo Mayer (1-3) extended a thirteen-game on-base streak. Robert Kwiatkowski earned his seventh winning decision which now ties for the most in Double-A. Felix Cepeda earned his Double-A leading 11th save.

Akron took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning after a single from Micael Ramirez drove in a run. Portland countered with seven runs scoring in the bottom of the second to take a six-run lead. Elih Marrero singled to center to tie the game before a two-run triple from Tyler McDonough (1) gave Portland a 3-1 lead. A single from Anthony along with a two-run double from Kristian Campbell (2) would tack on three more. A single from Eddinson Paulino drove in Campbell to capitalize a seven-run inning.

Akron challenged ultimaltryl tying it up at seven in the top of the fifth inning. A bases-clearing triple from Nate Furman along with a wild pitch would tie the game.

Portland pulled away in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI double from Alex Binelas (5) before a leadoff solo shot from Anthony in the bottom of the seventh (5) would ensure a 9-7 finale win.

RHP Robert Kwiatkowski (7-0, 3.08 ERA) earned the win after 2.2 scoreless innings allowing three hits while walking one and striking out two. Felix Cepeda (11) earned the save after pitching 2.0 scoreless innings allowing one hit while walking two and striking out one. RHP Ross Carver (1-3, 3.42 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 2.2 innings allowing one run on one hit while walking one and striking out two.

The Sea Dogs hit the road to take on the Reading Fightin Phils for a six-game series at FirstEnergy Stadium beginning on June 11th, 2024. The first pitch for game one is slated for 7:00 pm. Both probable pitchers have yet to be announced.

