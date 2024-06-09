Senators Suffer Shutout Loss

June 9, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators were shut out by the Reading Fightin Phils 4-0 Sunday evening at FirstEnergy Stadium. Reading took a 2-0 lead with solo home runs in the 2nd and 4th innings. The Senators had a scoring chance in the 3rd inning with two runners in scoring position and one out, but did not score. Reading extended their lead to 4-0 with two runs in the 7th inning.

THE BIG PLAYS

Already leading 2-0, Reading put the game out of reach in the 7th inning with a two-run single off the bat of Marcus Lee Sang to put Reading up 4-0.

FILIBUSTERS

Andry Lara threw a quality start despite taking the loss as he allowed two runs, both on solo home runs, in six innings... The Senators went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base... The shutout loss was the Senators' fifth of the season and second of the series... The Senators lost the series four games to two, ending their streak of seven consecutive series without a series loss.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Bowie Baysox play game one of their six-game series at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at FNB Field. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 6:15 p.m.

