Fightin Phils Clinch Series Win with Second Shutout of Week

June 9, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Fightin Phils (25-32) shut out the Harrisburg Senators (32-25), 4-0 in the series finale on Sunday. With the victory, the Fightins took the series win.

The Fightins got on the board in the second inning, as Kendall Simmons crushed his seventh homer of the year. In the fourth, Carson Taylor blasted his eighth homer of the year, with a solo shot to right field. Taylor leads the Eastern League in RBI with 42.

On the mound, Noah Skirrow had an excellent outing, as he went five scoreless innings, allowed five hits, no walks, and struck out four. The Fightins bullpen also dominated, as Tristan Garnett, Tommy McCollum, Carlos Francisco and Tyler McKay went a combined four scoreless innings, with five strikeouts.

In the bottom of the seventh, Reading tacked on two insurance runs. Bryce Ball led off with a double, and Casey Martin was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. Cade Fergus moved the runners up on a flyout. Marcus Lee Sang brought both runs home with an RBI single, and the Fightins look a 4-0 lead.

Tyler McKay closed the game in the ninth to give the Fightins the series win.

The Fightin Phils return to FirstEnergy Stadium on Tuesday at 7 p.m. against the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. The pitching matchups have yet to be announced. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:45 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

Tuesday features a Yuengling R-Phils T-Shirt for the first 1,500 adults older than 21-years old, thanks to Yuengling. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday features fireworks shows. Wednesday is sponsored by your local Kia Dealers, Thursday's is presented by PA Virtual Charter School, Members 1st Credit Union, Reading Truck and Berks Technical Institute. Friday's show is sponsored by Silverline Trailers in Pottstown. Saturday will be a Tribute to DC Comics Batman, as the Fightin Phils wear special Batman jerseys. Saturday night will end with Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks, the largest fireworks show in stadium history. Saturday's show is presented by Penn State Health St. Joseph. The series ends Sunday with a Father's Day R-Phils Hawaiian Shirt for the first 2,000 men older than 18, presented by Redner's Markets and Campbell's.

To buy tickets, call 610-370-BALL, go to rphils.com/tickets, or in person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office. The Fightin Phils Brentwood Industries Team Store is open both in-person and online 24/7 at rphils.com/shop.

The 2024 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.