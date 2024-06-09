RubberDucks Rally, But Fall in Portland, 9-7

June 9, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

The Akron RubberDucks overcame a 7-1 deficit, but the Portland Sea Dogs tallied runs in the sixth and seventh innings for a 9-7 win to split the six-game series at Hadlock Field Sunday afternoon.

Turning Point

In a 7-7 tie in the bottom of the sixth inning, RubberDucks right-hander Ross Carver walked right fielder Phillip Sikes to begin the inning. Portland first baseman Alex Binelas doubled to center field, scoring Sikes for an 8-7 Sea Dogs lead.

Mound Presence

RubberDucks right-hander Tommy Mace retired the first four batters of the game before Sikes doubled in the second inning with one out, and Mace walked Binelas. He then yielded three straight two-out hits, scoring four Portland runs. Mace was lifted after 1 2/3 innings, and right-hander Jack Leftwich entered, allowing two more run-scoring hits to make it 7-1 in the second inning. Leftwich gave 1 2/3 innings, and Carver went 2 2/3 innings, each allowing one run. Right-hander Lenny Torres Jr. allowed a leadoff homer and two singles to begin the seventh before retiring three straight hitters. Right-hander Trey Benton pitched a perfect eighth inning.

Duck Tales

Akron took a second-inning lead off right-hander Wikelman Gonzalez, as left fielder Joe Lampe hit a leadoff infield single. With two outs and Lampe running, catcher Micael Ramírez hit a pop-up RBI single to right-center field for a 1-0 lead. With a 7-1 deficit in the fourth, second baseman Nate Furman was hit by a two-out pitch, Ramírez singled, second baseman Yordys Valdés walked, and right fielder Petey Halpin hit a two-run single to left field. In the fifth, first baseman C.J. Kayfus singled to right field, designated hitter Alexfri Planez was hit by a pitch, and shortstop Milan Tolentino singled before Furman grounded a three-run triple down the right-field line. A wild pitch scored with Furman as the tying run, but the Sea Dogs bullpen - right-hander Robert Kwiatkowski for 2 2/3 innings and right-hander Felix Cepeda for two - did not allow another Akron run, stranding six RubberDucks baserunners.

Notebook

Akron remained one game ahead of Harrisburg (32-25) in the Southwest Division first-half race, while Portland moved a half game ahead of Hartford in the Northeast Division...Kayfus and Lampe each had nine hits in the series, while Tolention had seven and Planez had six...Planez has 12 hits in his season-long, seven-game hitting streak...Game Time: 2:51 (1:56 delay)...Attendance: 7,368.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks open a series in Hartford at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday at Dunkin' Park. Akron left-hander Jaime Arias (2-1, 3.00 ERA) is scheduled to face Yard Goats right-hander Connor Van Scoyoc (3-5, 6.65 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

