Cole Shines, Jones and Seigler Homer Again In Marvelous Win

June 9, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release







The Somerset Patriots defeated the Hartford Yard Goats 4-2 in their series finale on Sunday afternoon at TD Bank Ballpark before 7,385 fans.

Somerset secures their third consecutive win to advance 2.5 games out of first place in the Eastern League's Northeast Division.

RHP Gerrit Cole (4.2 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 0 BB, 4 K) struck out four over 4.1 IP in his second start on MLB rehab assignment with Somerset. Over his first two rehab starts combined, Cole has allowed 1 R in 8 IP (1.12 ERA) with 4 H, 9 K, and 0 BB. Cole retired the final eight batters he faced in a row with 3 K. Cole threw 57 pitches/44 strikes, up from 45/34 in his first start on Tuesday.

RHP Zach Messinger (4 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 5 K) entered the ballgame in a piggyback role in the 6th inning, picking up his third win of the season. Messinger retired the first nine Yard Goats he faced in order. Over his last eight appearances (six starts) Messinger has posted a 2.40 ERA in 41.1 IP with 47 K and 12 BB. With his performance, Messinger takes sole possession of the Eastern League lead with 74 K's. He also ranks among qualified pitchers in the Eastern League with a.208 BAA (5th) and 1.10 WHIP (6th).

2B Anthony Seigler (2-for-3, HR, 2 RBI, R, 2B) put Somerset ahead 4-1 lead with a two-run homer in the 7th inning as part of a two-hit day. After homering four times over a four-game span between 5/30 and 6/4, Seigler has now homered six times over his last eight games. Seigler has also homered in back-to-back games for the second time this week. Seigler's 6 HR on the season, all coming over an eight-game span, best his season total from 2023 when he hit 5 HR in 67 G. Over his last eight games, Seigler is slashing.310/.333/.966 with 6 HR, 10 RBI and 8 R. Sunday marked Seigler's sixth multi-hit performance of the season.

CF Spencer Jones (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, R) tied the ballgame at one with a solo blast in the 3rd inning. Jones has homered in three of his last four games, and in four of his last nine games. Jones has now hit safely in eight of his last nine games. Over his last eight games dating back to last Friday 5/31 vs. BOW, Jones is 12-for-38 (.315) with 4 HR, 13 RBI, and 10 R. The Yankees No. 2 prospect has reached safely in 21 of his last 22 games since 5/16 vs. POR.

