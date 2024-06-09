Squirrels Drop Finale, Series to Curve

RICHMOND, Va. - A five-run fourth inning handed the Richmond Flying Squirrels a 6-4 loss to the Altoona Curve on Sunday afternoon to close the homestand.

The Flying Squirrels (26-31) went 4-8 in their 12-game homestand, including a 2-4 week against the Curve (20-37).

The Curve struck for five runs in the top of the fourth inning against Flying Squirrels starter John Michael Bertrand (Loss, 3-3). After a leadoff walk, Joe Perez hit a two-run homer to open the scoring. Four batters later with one out, Dustin Peterson hit a three-run homer.

The Flying Squirrels cut the deficit to 5-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning. Will Wilson hit an RBI double and Victor Bericoto reached on an error with two outs, allowing Wilson to score against Altoona reliever Bubba Chandler (Win, 2-5).

In the bottom of the eighth, Bericoto hit a solo homer, his fifth of the season, to close the gap to 5-3.

Peterson hit a solo homer, his second of the game, in the top of the ninth inning to extend Altoona's lead to 6-3.

Eric Silva entered in the top of the eighth inning and struck out all three batters he faced on nine pitches for an immaculate inning.

Bericoto doubled in a run in the bottom of the eighth, but Jack Carey (Save, 2) closed the game.

The Flying Squirrels open a road series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Tuesday night at Delta Dental Stadium. Right-hander Carson Ragsdale (2-2, 4.32) will be on the mound for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Following the upcoming two-week road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond to host a six-game series against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, from June 25-30. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

