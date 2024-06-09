Ponies Blanked by Baysox in Series Finale at Bowie

BOWIE, MD - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (28-27) fell to the Bowie Baysox 3-0 on Sunday afternoon, as Bowie took four of six games in the series.

Bowie (29-27) got on the board to begin the home half of the first on a leadoff home run from Dylan Beavers against Nolan McLean. In the third, Collin Burns led off the frame with a double. Later in the inning, Samuel Basallo drove in Burns on a ground-rule double to center to make it 2-0. Those were the only two runs McLean allowed over two and two thirds innings, with no walks and six strikeouts in his second start of the series.

Silas Ardoin hit a solo home run to lead off the fourth inning to extend the Baysox lead to 3-0.

Seth Johnson, Ryan Hennen (3-2), Lincoln Henzman, and Dylan Heid combined for the three-hit shutout. Heid closed out the game for his fourth save of the season.

Ryan Clifford singled to lead off the fourth to extend his on-base streak to 11 games.

The Rumble Ponies return home to open a six-game series Tuesday with the Somerset Patriots for the first Double-A Subway Series showdown of the season. First pitch Tuesday is at 6:35 p.m. and the NYCM Insurance Pregame Show gets underway at 6:20 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

POSTGAME NOTES: Daniel Juarez retired all four batters he faced in relief; it is his fourth straight scoreless appearance...Carlos Guzman pitched two and two thirds innings of scoreless relief...Alex Ramírez stole his 21st base of the season.

