June 9, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

'DUCKS TAKE GAME FIVE The Portland Sea Dogs (30-26) fall in game five to the Akron RubberDucks (33-23) 7-5 on Saturday night. Roman Anthony extended a thirteen-game on-base streak after going two-for-five with a pair of doubles. Phillip Sikes went three-for-four with a pair of RBI on the night. Akron ignited the scoring bringing home the first run of the day with a sacrifice fly off the bat of Dayan Frias in the top of the second. Portland countered with two runs in the bottom of the inning after a sacrifice fly from Tyler Miller along with an RBI single from Nick Decker to take a 2-1 lead. The RubberDucks tied it at two in the top of the third before Portland pulled away taking a two-run lead in the bottom of the third. An RBI single from Sikes and an RBI groundout from Miller highlighted the scoring. From there, Akron would go on to score a run in three consecutive innings to give the RubberDucks a 6-4 lead after the sixth. In the bottom of the eighth, Anthony roped his second double of the day and fifteenth of the season into center field to drive in Nick Decker and put Portland within one. Kahlil Watson would seal the deal with a solo homer into Gifford's Pavillion in the top of the ninth inning to power the 7-5 Akron win.

SEA DOGS STREAKS Roman Anthony enters today riding a thirteen-game on-base streak. Across his last thirteen games, Anthony has recorded a.341 average (14-41) with nine runs, six doubles, one homer, four RBI, eleven walks, eight strikeouts, and two stolen bases. Marcelo Mayer also enters today riding a twelve-game on-base streak. Across his last twelve games, Mayer has recorded a.325 average (13-40) with four doubles, two homers, eight RBI, eight strikeouts, and three stolen bases.

TITLES ON TITLES FOR TEEL Minor League Baseball yesterday announced that Kyle Teel has won Eastern League Player of the Month honors. On the month, Teel slashed.357/.443/.560 and led the league in average (.357), RBI (22) and OPS (1.003). He was third in doubles (eight), on-base percentage (.443) and slugging percentage (.560) and was fourth in hits (30). Teel is also riding Eastern League Player of the Week honors currently for the week of May 27th- June 2nd. In six games during the week, Teel hit.417 (10-for-24) with six runs scored, three home runs, 11 RBI, and two stolen bases. On Friday night, when the Sea Dogs were down to their final strike, Teel belted a game-tying three-run homer in a game that the Sea Dogs would win 8-6 in ten innings. Teel provided the heroics again on Saturday night, down 4-2 in the ninth inning, Teel hit a grand slam to give the Sea Dogs a 6-4 lead, a game they would go on to win 11-8 in ten innings. Teel hit safely in five of the six games last week including three multi-hit performances. Teel is ranked by MLB.com as the number three prospect in the Red Sox organization and the number 29 prospect in Minor League Baseball.

CAMPBELL JOINS THE CREW, COLLECTS MILB HONORS Kristian Campbell earned a promotion prior to the series with Akron after hitting.306 with 13 2B, 8 HR, 25 RBI, and 3 SB in fourty games with High-A Greenville this season. In his Double-A debut last night, Campbell went two-for-four with a single and a triple. MILB also announched today that Campbell was named the South Atlantic League Player of the Month. With the Greenville Drive, Campbell batted.371/.467/.663 and led the league in average (.371) and OPS (1.130). He was second in on-base percentage (.467) and slugging percentage (.663) and third in hits (33), home runs (six), total bases (59) and fourth in runs (20). He recorded 10 multi-hit games prior to his promotion this month.

ALL-TIME VS AKRON This week will mark the lone series of the season against the Akron RubberDucks. Entering this week, Portland owns a 102-119 all-time record against Akron. Last season, Portland and Akron split the season record 6-6. Former Red Sox manager John Farrell served as the Indians Director of Player Development from 2001- 2006. Prior to moving into Canal Park in 1997, the team played at Thurman Munson Stadium in Canton, OH and were known as the Canton-Akron Indians. Akron was once known as the "Rubber Capital of the World," as the first synthetic rub- ber tire was introduced and marketed in Akron. The city's nickname served as inspiration for the re-branding of the franchise in 2014 as Akron made the transition from the Aeros to the RubberDucks

PROMISING PROSPECTS IN PORTLAND The top three prospects in Boston's system (according to MLB.com) will begin the season in Portland with Marcelo Mayer (1), Roman Anthony (2), and Kyle Teel (3) headling the Opening Day Roster. In total, the current Sea Dogs roster boasts eleven of Boston's Top 30 Prospects according to MLB.com with Wikelman Gonzalez (5), Nick Yorke (6), Luis Perales (9), Blaze Jordan (19), Eddinson Paulino (22), Hunter Dobbins (25), Angel Bastardo (26), and Kristian Campbell (30) completing the group.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY: June 9, 2017 - Down to their final out, Nick Longhi launches a two-run homer, lifting Portland to a 7-5 win over Erie...Josh Tobias hit his first homer in the Red Sox system, a three-run blast with two outs in the fourth.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Wikelman Gonzalez will have the start in the series finale with Akron. Gonzalez last pitched on May 28th against the Curve in Altoona where he tossed 4.0 innings allowing five runs on six hits while walking four and striking out two. Today will mark his first career start against Akron.

