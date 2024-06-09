Baysox Shutout Rumble Ponies to Seal Series Win on Sunday Afternoon

June 9, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Bowie Baysox News Release







BOWIE, M.D. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, shutout the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets, by a 3-0 final on Sunday afternoon.

Four arms combined in the shutout effort for Bowie (29-27). Right-hander Seth Johnson got the ball for his second start of the week. Johnson battled through four walks to post three and two-thirds innings scoreless - extending his scoreless stretch to 11 innings - the longest by a Baysox arm this season.

Johnson exited with the bases loaded and two outs in the fourth, as southpaw Ryan Hennen tossed just one pitch to navigate Bowie out of the jam. Hennen (W, 3-2) went on to post a season-long two and a third scoreless, before passing the ball off to right-hander Lincoln Henzman, who recorded four outs without allowing a run in his second appearance as an Orioles farmhand but exited with two runners on and one out in the eighth. From there, Dylan Heid (S, 4) recorded the final five outs of the afternoon. Bowie held Binghamton to just three hits on Sunday and stranded 10 Rumble Ponies on base.

Offensively, the Baysox did not take long to get going, as Dylan Beavers belted a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first - Bowie's first leadoff blast in a game since July 20 of last year. Two doubles from Collin Burns and Samuel Basallo plated another for the Baysox in the third, against Rumble Ponies right-handed starter Nolan McLean (L, 0-3) who went just two and two-thirds innings in his second start of the week. The hits were few and far between for the Baysox in the later innings, but Silas Ardoin did swat an opposite field solo home run, his second long ball of the season, in the fourth to make it 3-0.

The Baysox clinch the series win with Sunday's victory. Giving Bowie its fourth series win in six homestands in 2024. Bowie is off on Monday before traveling to Harrisburg to open a six-game set against the Senators - Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.

Bowie returns home on Tuesday, June 18 to kick off a six-game homestand against the Altoona Curve - Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates at Prince George's Stadium.

Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.