McLennan Standouts to Make Honkers Debut Tonight

ROCHESTER, MINN. - As the Rochester Honkers welcome a new wave of full-time players for the 2021 season this week, they will do so with two boasting some spring hardware.

McLennan Community College's Miguel Santos and Hank Bard join the Team in Teal having recently been crowned 2021 NJCAA Division I Baseball National Champions after the Highlanders' 7-3 championship game victory over Central Arizona last week. The Highlanders rode an impressive 23-game winning streak to the title, dominating postseason play with all wins coming by two or more runs.

In the title-clinching game, Santos delivered a go-ahead solo homer to break a 1-1 tie, continuing his reputation for rising to the occasion in the postseason. Over seven playoff games, the freshman from Burleson, Tex. Batted .333 with three home runs, eight extra-base hits, and six RBIs, earning him a spot on the JuCo World Series all-tournament team. Santos was a key member of McLennan's lineup at second base all season long, finishing the season with a .344 average, 14 home runs, and 54 RBIs. He ended the year carrying a 6-game hitting streak.

Bard, a utility player from Parker, Colo., appeared in 44 games this season, batting .275 with three home runs and 21 RBIs. The sophomore notched hits in nine of his last 15 games in the spring.

The national championship is the first for McLennan since the 1983 season.

Both Santos and Bard will make their debuts in Rochester uniforms in Tuesday night's home contest against the Mankato MoonDogs. Gates open at 5:30 for first pitch at 6:35 for Monopoly Night at Mayo Field.

