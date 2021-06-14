Fondy Cruises to Win at Traverse City

June 14, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders played their most complete game of the season en-route to a series-opening win in interdivision play. On Monday, the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders defeated the Traverse City Pit Spitters, 6-2. A third consecutive strong outing from Riley Frey gave the Dock Spiders' offense the comfort of playing without pressure for a majority of the game. Totaling 11 hits to the Pit Spitters' 6, Fond du Lac's offense was aggressive throughout the day with all nine starters reaching base at-least one.

Key Plays

Leading 2-0, Ben Gallaher would lift an RBI single to right field to score Connor Manthey from second base and extend the Dock Spiders' lead to three runs after four innings

Frey worked his way out of a bases-loaded one-out jam in the second inning with a strikeout and flyout to not allow any Pit Spitter runs to score

With two outs in the seventh, Jackson Loftin lined a standup double down the left field line to score Victor Scott and record Loftin's sixth RBI on the season

Key Players

Frey threw 6.0 dominate scoreless innings from the mound, allowing just two hits while walking two and striking out five Traverse City batters, earning his second win of the season

Seth Sweet-Chick had his best offensive day of the season, going 3-5 with one run scored

Up Next:

The Dock Spiders (9-6) will take on Traverse City once again on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. eastern at Turtle Creek Stadium. Following Lakeshore's win Monday night over the Wisconsin Woodchucks, the Dock Spiders are now just a half game back of first place in the Great Lakes West division of the Northwoods League.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

FDL - 6 2 0 0 1 0 0 1 2 0

TVR - 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.