Wisconsin Rapids Completes Homestand with Shutout Victory over Madison

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (7-8) finished their homestand with a shutout 3-0 victory over the Madison Mallards (7-8).

The Rafters, after being held scoreless the previous two games, jumped out to a quick start after an RBI single from Marco Castillo (Claremont McKenna).

Ben Vespi (Central Florida) started his first game of the season for Wisconsin Rapids, and went three innings allowing only one hit with two strikeouts.

The Rafters followed with five pitchers from the bullpen. Jack Gonzales (Dixie State) earned the win after entering in the fourth and escaping with no outs and bases loaded in the fifth.

Wisconsin Rapids added two runs in the bottom of the sixth after Addie Burrow (Virginia) drove in Castillo and Jacob Hinderleider (Davidson) with a double.

"It was a good job for the guys ahead of me to get on base, it was a good set-up," said Burrow.

Nick Torres (Long Island), Hayden Harris (Georgia Southern), and Zach Bennett (Central Florida) kept the Mallards off the board in the sixth, seventh and eighth.

In the ninth, Brayden Bonner (Dixie State) took the mound for the first time in 2021 and earned his 19th career save as a Rafter.

The Mallards in total had nine hits but left 11 runners on base.

The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters' begin a five-game road trip, Wednesday, June 16th, following an off-day tomorrow. They will play the Madison Mallards to complete a home and home series, the first pitch is at 6:35 PM. The game can be heard on WFHR 1320 AM.

