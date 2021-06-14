Kingfish Fall 7-4 in Game Two to Bombers

Kenosha, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish (7-7) dropped game two of the series against the Battle Creek Bombers (6-6) 7-4 Sunday, June 13 at Historic Simmons Field.

Battle Creek scored first in the top of the second with two runs off of Kingfish starter Joey Kosowsky (Fairleigh-Dickinson), one of which was earned. Kosowsky pitched four innings giving up only two runs, while walking four which is more batters than he'd walked all season until this point.

The Kingfish pulled ahead in the third inning on four singles from Mitch Jebb (Michigan State), Dustin Crenshaw (Grand Canyon University), Cam Redding (St. Louis University) and Sam Beers (Concordia-Wisconsin) and a walk. The Kingfish extended this lead in the fifth when Casey O'Laughlin (Azusa Pacific) scored on an Xavier Watson (University of Illinois) double.

The Bombers tied it up in the sixth inning with two runs off of Kingfish reliever Ethan Peters (Loras College), one of which was earned. From there, Battle Creek scored three in the eighth off of Kingfish reliever Randon Dauman (St. Louis University), one which was earned. Adam Davis picked up the win for the Bombers and Davis Burgin (Troy University) got the save. Dauman was credited with the loss for Kenosha.

Crenshaw went 2-5 and crossed the plate once, Redding also went 2-5 and crossed the plate while also tallying an RBI and Beers went 2-4 with an RBI.

Kenosha produced five errors, three fielding and two throwing.

