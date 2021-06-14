Rivets Stumble Early, Can't Come Back against Fond du Lac

The Rockford Rivets couldn't recover from a 7-0 2nd inning hole on Sunday against Fond du Lac, and fell to the Dock Spiders at Rivets Stadium, 11-4.

The loss ends Rockford's win streak at 3 games and drops its record to 6-7 on the season.

Bryce Barnett (R-Fr, Arizona State) struggled immediately following the 1st pitch, surrendering 5 runs on 3 hits and 2 walks in the first frame. It didn't get much better in the 2nd, as Barnett let up two more tallies on just one hit.

The Rivets trimmed the deficit to 7-2 in the third inning thanks to an RBI single from Greg Ziegler (So, Missouri State) and a stolen base that allowed Max Malley to score from third later in the inning.

That's as close as the game would get, as the Dock Spiders responded with 3 more runs in the 4th inning to put the game out of reach.

Each team would score one run in the 9th, bringing the final to 11-4.

Walks proved to be an achilles heel for Rockford all day, as the pitching staff issued 10 free passes in addition to four hit batsmen.

The 7 runs in the first two innings of the contest pushed Rockford to 40 runs allowed in the first two innings this season.

The Rivets will look to bounce back tomorrow, as they take on Battle Creek for two 7-inning contests at C.O. Brown Stadium, starting with game one at 4:35 Central Time.

