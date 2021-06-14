Mallards Head to Wisconsin Rapids Once Again to Face Rafters

After winning 7-1 yesterday and splitting a series with the Green Bay Booyah, The Madison Mallards (7-7) are heading to Wisconsin Rapids once again to face off with the Rafters (6-8).

This will be the fifth matchup between these teams with the first four both being series splits (2-2). The Mallards currently sit at third in the Great Lakes West division, 2.5 games back of first while the Rafters are in fifth, 3.5 games back.

After a great pitching performance from starter Reagan Klawiter (Madison College) including five shutout innings and seven strikeouts, the Mallards will send Ernie Day (Iowa Western) to the hill tonight for his third start. Day is still 0-0 on the season as he has thrown 9.1 innings combined in his two starts with a 2.89 ERA.

On the mound for the Rafters will be Ben Vespi (Central Florida). The right-hander will be making his first start of the season as he has only pitched one inning out of the bullpen on June 12th against the Chinooks, picking up the loss for that game as he gave up one run.

Tonight's first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. and is the first of another home-and-home. Tuesday is a league-wide off day and then the Rafters will come to Madison for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch on Wednesday.

