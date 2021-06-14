Pit Spitters Fond du Lacking Offense, Drop Opener 6-2

Traverse City, MI - The offense got going too late as the (9-6) Fond du Lac Dock Spiders scored early and never looked back, beating the (9-5) Traverse City Pit Spitters 6-2.

Fond du Lac got two runs in the first off starter Morgan Lunceford (0-2). Lunceford battled back with two straight scoreless innings before giving up a run in the fourth. He finished his night with three runs through five innings.

Riley Frey (2-0) had hitters off balance all night, striking out five over six scoreless innings. He only ran into trouble in the second, loading the bases with one out. He proceeded to get a strikeout and a flyout, starting a span of 13 straight batters retired.

The Pit Spitters started a rally in the eighth, putting the first four batters on base. After two infield popouts, Colin Summerhill hit a shallow fly into right field. What would have been a two-RBI hit turned into an inning ending out, as Andrew Kim made a spectacular diving catch to end the inning, limiting the damage to two runs. The Pit Spitters got two on in the ninth but couldn't break through, dropping the opener 6-2.

This is the first home loss of the season for Traverse City. The home record drops to 6-1 and the overall record to 9-5.

Christian Faust extended his on-base streak to 14 games, reaching in every game this season.

These teams conclude the series tomorrow at 6:35 ET. Cade Heil is scheduled to make his first start of the season. For tickets for all 2021 home games, call 231-943-0100 or visit www.pitspitters.com.

