Booyah Recover from Early Deficit

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah continue to play well as they picked up a win at home on Monday against the Kokomo Jackrabbits, 6-4.

After getting off to a shaky start in which he allowed a run to score in each of the first two innings, Evan Estridge (Clemson) settled in and retired 11 straight Jackrabbits at one point. He pitched six innings, allowing two hits, two runs, three walks and struck out nine men. His nine punch outs are the most by a Booyah starting pitcher this season.

Max Wagner (Clemson) was able to get on base four times in his five plate appearances. He picked up two hits, one walk and was hit by a pitch. The former Preble Hornet recorded two RBIs in the game and scored twice. Johnny Hipsman (Richmond) stayed hot as he collected a hit and recorded two runs batted in.

Will Semb (Iowa) came in to get the save, recording two strikeouts. It is Semb's first save of the season.

The Booyah and Jackrabbits will end their two-game series on Tuesday at Capital Credit Union Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The Booyah will start Tyler Chadwick (West Virginia).

All fans in attendance on Tuesday can enjoy a free 24oz. fountain Pepsi product per person between the times gates open and the first pitch.

Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm. ###

