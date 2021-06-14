Chinooks Blast Rafters for Fourth-Straight Road Win

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The heat returned to the Lakeshore lineup Sunday.

Though it may have taken two innings for their offensive attack to come into full effect, the Chinooks wasted little time pouncing on the Rapids' offerings.

And to the surprise of few, that dominant attack once again transpired outside of Kapco Park.

A six-run third frame built Lakeshore a lead a lead to never look back on, while left-handed starting pitcher Tommy Lamb of Oklahoma held the Rafters (6-8) scoreless on three hits in his third start to propel the Chinooks (6-7) toward their second-straight shutout victory, 11-0. The two teams' second consecutive meeting seemed to be over after the third in the eyes of some, but Lakeshore was just getting started in their explosion.

After second baseman Colton Bauer doubled to center field, left fielder Connor Kimple singled to shortstop to score two runs, as the Chinooks had a 3-0 lead. Third baseman Dalton Doyle then knocked a one-out single to right field, forcing Wisconsin Rapids manager Craig Noto to signal for pitching relief.

Having tossed 2 1/3 innings, Rapids right-handed starter Collin Kiernan's outing was brief, as the Kean University hurler allowed five earned runs on nine hits.

But the Lakeshore bats continued to tantalize the Wisconsin Rapids bullpen.

Rafters reliever Devin Rivera, who surrendered two hits to Fond du Lac in three innings on Wednesday, stepped up in attempt to decelerate the Chinooks' momentum, yet the margin would only swell.

With one out in the third, the right-hander immediately relinquished an RBI double to center fielder Nathan Aide. Catcher Riley Swenson followed with a sacrifice flyout to right field, plating Doyle for his first of two runs scored.

Leading 7-0 after the third, the home run ball didn't appear in Lakeshore's avalanche as also witnessed in the fifth.

Swenson registered his first and only hit on a single to left field, loading the bases for designated hitter Ethan Vecrumba. The Indiana Hoosier sent a two-run double to right field, as the Chinooks continued to pile on insurance runs with a 9-0 advantage and no outs.

Even a routine 6-3 groundout powered Lakeshore's sustained forces. Shortstop Nathan Rose posted the first out of the four-run fifth, scoring Swenson for the Chinooks' 10th run.

Lamb capped off his first win having retired three-straight Rafters batters on 13 pitches, meanwhile. Relievers Austin Edwards and Kyle Lang split the load of the final four innings, keeping Wisconsin Rapids to three walks and no hits.

Having won six of its first eight road contests, the Chinooks return home to Grafton with business to take care of; Monday has remained a circled date on the calendar. Lakeshore has yet to win a game in front of its fans in 2021 and aspires to secure a home victory over Wisconsin Rapids. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

