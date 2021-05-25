May 25, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS TAKE THE SERIES - The Portland Sea Dogs took the six-game series over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, 4-2 last week. Portland lost the middle two games and then came back to win the final two in dramatic fashion. In the final two games, the Sea Dogs were trailing, but timely hitting earned them the victories. On Saturday night, Portland plated four runs in the top of the ninth and the two home-runs by Casas and Meneses secured the win on Sunday.

WINCKOWSKI DEALS - In his fourth start of the season, Josh Winckowski was dominant on Sunday. He tossed 5.2 innings allowing two runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out four. He owns the lowest ERA (1.80) of all the starters and also has thrown the most innings (20.0). Opponents are batting .184 against him and he has faced 85 batters.

CASAS AND MENESES - Triston Casas and Joey Meneses each delivered three-run home runs to secure the 7-2 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Sunday afternoon. Meneses is tied for first leading the Northeast League in RBI (17) and Casas is third in the Northeast Leeague in hits (22) and sixth in runs (15).

HOME SWEET HOME - The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field after a twelve-day road trip that featured two, six-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. The Sea Dogs are batting .264 at home with 11 doubles and six home runs in their first series in Portland. Pitchers are recording a 3.60 ERA at home versus a 5.00 ERA when they throw on the road.

ON THE MOUND - LHP Enmanuel De Jesus will make his second start of 2021 tonight at Hadlock Field. After two relief appearances, De Jesus made his first start 5/19 at New Hampshire. He tossed 3.2 innings allowing one run on two hits while walking two and striking out seven. He held opposing batters to a .200 batting average.

